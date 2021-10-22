Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are set to return to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2021 next month.

After the success of last year’s Gwrych Castle in Wales, the presenters are back for another series in the UK.

But while Ant and Dec appear to be the best of pals on the show, they’ve also dealt with problems over the years.

Ant and Dec return to I’m a Celebrity next month (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Ant and Dec’s tough decision

Their friendship was put to the test back in 2018, following Ant’s drink-driving arrest.

The Geordie was banned from driving for 20 months and given an £86,000 fine.

Recalling the first words he said to Dec after the crash, Ant told The Sun in 2019: “He’s angry, of course he’s angry.

“But it’s justified and I understood it.”

He also admitted that while there was “tension” between the two, Dec showed him plenty of support.

But with months until the 18th series of I’m A Celebrity, the television duo next sat down to discuss the show’s future.

Ant admitted it was ‘tense’ following his drink-driving crash (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant explained: “It was a very quick discussion. We both agreed Dec would do that on his own. I couldn’t have done the show, I wasn’t ready.”

He continued: “I never thought I’d say it but taking time away from work – something I love so much – has been the best decision. Looking back now I should have done it before. I should have took the length of time off I had this time last time.”

Instead, Holly Willoughby appeared alongside Dec that year.

When does I’m A Celeb start?

The hit ITV programme returns to screens in November!

Earlier this month, Ant and Dec teased the upcoming line-up in a video on social media.

And it’s fair to say they were a little bit shocked by some of the names joining the show.

Holly replaced Ant on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

The video showed Ant and Dec being presented with this year’s celebrities.

“That’s brilliant, they’re really good,” they remarked to one, while Ant later added: “We’re so happy.”

The Geordies also picked out who they wanted to take part in the first Bushtucker Trial.

“First Bushtucker Trial we get we’ll be like [pointing towards celeb],” Dec laughed.

The rumour mill has gone into overdrive, though, with celebrity names being thrown about left, right and centre.

Richard Madeley is currently a firm favourite to take part.

