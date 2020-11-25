Ant and Dec clear up criticism over Beverley Callard’s ‘vegan’ Scotch egg

Ant and Dec have responded to Beverley Callard eating a Scotch egg – despite claiming to be vegan.

The dynamic duo, 45, hit back at complaints over Bev, 63, tucking into a Scotch egg on Monday’s episode.

The star has said she took up veganism since March of this year.

And she has been given various edible vegan products during her I’m A Celebrity trials.

What did Ant and Dec say about Beverley Callard?

Viewers took in droves on Twitter to fume over Beverley seemingly eating both egg and meat products with the Scotch egg.

But Ant and Dec say this simply isn’t the case.

They say that Bev was served a special vegan Scotch egg.

Addressing the criticism on Twitter, Dec tweeted: “She got a vegan one tbf. D #imacelebrity.”

Dec tweeted from his joint Ant and Dec Twitter account.

What did Simon Gregson say?

What’s more, viewers had previously pointed out that Bev enjoyed eating Jammy Dodgers on another episode.

Traditionally these popular British biscuits included dairy products.

However, it has now been confirmed that Jammy Dodgers adapted their recipe to a vegan one this summer.

But Bev’s former co-star and onscreen son, Simon Gregson, still isn’t convinced she is really vegan.

Appearing on Loose Women, he said she thinks she’s just using veganism as an excuse to get out of eating grotesque animals parts.

And he says animal willies in particular!

Addressing the panel, he said: “Rebecca, her daughter, is vegan and I’m sure Bev has done it for all the right reasons and health and to save the planet. And if you believe that, I’m a mango.”

Before adding: “I’m pretty sure it’s because she doesn’t have to put a willy in her mouth.”

Despite Simon’s cheeky doubts, he did say that he thinks Bev has a very good chance of wining the ITV show.

He continued: “I think she’s got a very good chance of winning yeah, because, you know, people haven’t really seen Bev’s true personality a lot before and she’s very funny and I think the whole nation will warm to her.”



So far Beverley has been a flying success on the show.

She’s constantly entertaining her campmates with her incredible life anecdotes.

From her time to Corrie to her training with Arnold Schwarzenegger – the actress has proven to be chock full of surprises!

