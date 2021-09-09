Ant and Dec at the NTAs: How many awards have they won in total?

Dynamic duo Ant and Dec are once again nominated for Best Presenter at the NTAs ceremony tonight.

Piers Morgan apparently thinks he’s got a chance, but given Ant and Dec’s history of scooping gongs left right and centre, that seems ambitious on his part.

Comedian Joel Dommett is hosting the awards and there’s only a few hours until we find out who wins.

How many times have Ant and Dec won best presenter?

The NTAs started in 1995 and are seen as the pinnacle of the TV awards ceremonies in the UK.

Ant and Dec have won for 19 years in a row and if they win again tonight it will make it their 20th.

Piers Morgan fancies his chances against Ant and Dec (credit: Splashnew.com)

Who else are they up against?

Piers, was nominated following a rocky 2021 which saw him leave Good Morning Britain over comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

We can’t have those two little vain-glorious Geordies standing there for the 20th consecutive year

They are also going head to head with The Chase host Bradley Walsh and This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond.

Controversial Piers, 56, told the Mirror: “I think it’s time the procession came to a shuddering halt and the Morgan bandwagon was rewarded with glory.

“We can’t have those two little vain-glorious Geordies standing there for the 20th consecutive year.

“Ant got one one year when he hadn’t even worked. It’s ridiculous.

“I’m taking a leaf out of his book, I haven’t really done much presenting in the last six months. So, therefore, by the Ant and Dec rule, I should get it.”

How many awards have Ant and Dec won altogether?

Well it’s fair to say they’ve come a long way since their Byker Grove days.

Holly Willoughby could be in with chance to win the Best Presenter crown (Credit: SplashNews)

The loveable Geordie double-act, 45, have presented shows including Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain’s Got Talent and their annual hit ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!

The pair have won a total of 40 NTA awards.

Ant and Dec have received 18 BAFTA Television Awards, one from the BAFTA TV Craft Awards and one from the BAFTA Children’s Awards.

They’ve won 9 Royal Television Society Awards , 11 Television and Radio Industry Awards and 6 British Comedy Awards.

They won a massive 33 TV Choice Awards and dozens of awards from events like the GQ Man of the Year and Cosmo’s Ultimate Women of the Year – where they scooped Ultimate Men.

If we listed them all the awards would be done and dusted by the time you’ve read them.

But the total number of awards Ant and Dec have earned themselves is 151.

Unless you count the Guinness World Record they hold… for the most amount of NTA’s won consecutively.

The NTAs are on ITV tonight from 7.30pm.

