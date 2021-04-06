Anneka Rice is set to compete on GBBO this week.

The television presenter, painter and journalist will compete against other celebrities in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

She’s been a household name in the UK for decades now, but what is she most well-known for?

Here we take a look at Anneka’s career and personal life…

How old is Anneka Rice? Is she married?

Anneka Rice was born on October 4, 1958. As of April 2021, Anneka is 62.

The star was married to theatre producer Nick Allott OBE from 1988 to 1992.

They share two children together – Thomas, 32, and Josh, 31.

Anneka is a presenter and painter (Credit: SplashNews)

Anneka Split from Nick after she had an affair with TV executive Tom Gutteridge.

They dated for numerous years, and share a son, Sam, 21.

However, they split up just months before he was born.

She is now in a long-term relationship with writer Simon Bell.

They have been together since 2005.

When was Anneka Rice on Strictly?

Anneka competed on Strictly in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Anneka competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019.

Partnered with Kevin Clifton, she was the second celebrity to be kicked off that year’s show.

On her exit, she said: “It’s been a joy to have that honour, that privilege of learning to dance.

“It’s a whole new world to me Tess. I love all that gang up there. Now I’ve got 11 and a half moves.

“My son is getting married next year, I’m determined to be able to shuffle onto the dance floor and not do my usual thing of handing out the canapes.”

Why did Anneka Rice leave Treasure Hunt?

Anneka once co-starred in one of the most popular Channel 4 shows ever – game show Treasure Hunt.

She joined the show for its launch in 1982 and served as “the skyrunner”.

She was just 22 when she joined, and almost always sported jumpsuits.

Although she was hugely popular on the show, she quit in 1988 when she became pregnant with her first child.



What else has Anneka been on?

Anneka returned to television in 1992 with her own show Challenge Anneka.

This ran until 1995. However, the pressure of fame eventually got to her, and she took a long hiatus from the limelight.

Speaking to The Sun in 2019, she said she found gossip columns particularly upsetting.

She said: “A journalist wrote something like, ‘I wish Anneka Rice would fall out of a helicopter.

“She is like Myra Hindley.’ It was completely out of the blue. I thought, ‘How can anyone hate me so much? I can’t do this any more’. ”

Anneka Rice competes on GBBO this week for charity (Credit: SplashNews)

Is Anneka Rice an artist too?

Yes in recent years Anneka has concentrated on her passion for painting.

She regularly exhibits her work and received her formal art training at The Chelsea College of Art as a teen.

On her art Instagram page, she regularly posts her art pieces and projects.

When is GBBO next on?

The next Great Celebrity Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer is on Channel 4 on Tuesday April 6 at 8pm.

