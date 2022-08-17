Anne Hegerty issues warning to The Chase bosses as ITV ‘tries out new quizzers’

The Chase star Anne Hegerty has issued bosses with a stern warning if they think about replacing her.

Anne, known to fans of the The Chase as The Governess, didn’t mince her words after finding out head honchos have tried out new quizzers.

A report in The Sun claims Anne reacted after co-chaser Mark Labbett told the Oxford Union student debating society that chiefs were after new chaser blood.

Anne says she won’t be replaced on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

What did Anne Hegerty say about new chasers on The Chase?

According to the publication, Anne said: “They have tried out a few 20 year olds for The Chase as quizzers.

“I would be more than [bleep] off if I was replaced because she would not be as good as me.”

She added: “Nobody is about to replace me.”

Anne’s comments come after Mark claimed producers of The Chase are looking for a young female quizzer who can ‘play like Anne or Jenny [Ryan]’ while looking like ‘she can be on Love Island’.

Mark dubbed the quest as ‘Project Unicorn’.

Last month, Anne revealed how she has another nickname behind the scenes of the popular show, given to her by host Bradley Walsh.

Bradley gave his The Chase co-star a cheeky nickname (Credit: ITV)

Anne Hegerty news

Cheeky Bradley called her ‘Old Frosty Knickers’ during one rehearsal and Anne’s reaction was unexpected.

Speaking about the moniker on Twitter, she said: “Bradley called me it one day in rehearsals, and I thought it was funny and encouraged him.”

Anne also shared with her followers how she encourages jokes about her on the show.

She said: “Our writer has commented on how I actually encourage him to make the insults WORSE.”

Also last month, Anne revealed that she has a surprising new job away from The Chase and spin-off series Beat The Chasers.

Anne has been on the show for over 10 years (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Read more: The Chase star Anne Hegerty has a surprise new job

The Governess’s new gig will see her show off her acting skills in a sitcom.

According to reports, Anne will play a housekeeper in the new comedy titled Gammon.

The sitcom is by Adam Bostock-Smith, who writes for The Chase.

Anne told The Sunday Mirror: “I would like to be funny. Our writer Adam has written a sitcom called Gammon about these two dim brothers who live together. I’m the housekeeper and I’m the only sane person in the place.”

She added: “We don’t know what channel it will be on yet, but there is a full script for the pilot episode and an outline for the first six episodes.”

