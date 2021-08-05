Bradley Walsh halts The Chase play as Anne Hegerty cheekily points out contestant’s fail

The Chase host Bradley Walsh was brought play to a standstill during Wednesday’s episode (4 August), after Anne Hegerty hilariously highlighted a contestant’s wardrobe mishap.

After banking an impressive £7000 in the cash builder, Edwin was the second contestant to stand up on the hotspot to take on ‘The Governess”.

Anne Hegerty as The Governess on ITV’s The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Dressed to impress Anne Hegerty

He was dressed rather ‘dapper’ in shirt, tie and waistcoat.

Edwin told quizmaster Bradley that he was smartly dressed in case he faced the “lovely” Anne Hegerty, who is always suited and booted on The Chase.

While viewers thought he was flirting with Anne, 63, she wasn’t impressed and immediately pointed an issue with his ensemble.

She insisted the charm wouldn’t work as he “needed to have his top button up to flirt” with her.

Kind-hearted Bradley, 61, quickly stepped in to adjust Edwin’s shirt blunder while Anne looked on impatiently.

Quiz Host Bradley adjusts contestant Edwin’s tie (Credit: ITV)

Unfortunately, Edwin was caught by the quiz genius and didn’t make the final chase.

Bradley poked fun at the pair’s flirty banter

Before Edwin said goodbye to Anne, quiz host Bradley couldn’t help but joke about the pair’s flirty banter and joked it was the reason the contestant failed to beat Anne.

He said: “You pandered to Anne’s advances. Instead of being you – she trapped you like a fly in a Venus fly trap,” he joked as Anne smiled.

And, it seems Anne is quite fond of former Corrie star Bradley as, in an interview with Yours magazine, she spoke of her admiration for the star and worries he might give himself a heart attack.

She admitted: “I’m always kind of in awe of Brad. I think he’s such a professional and absolutely delightful. I admire him enormously.

“I once said to Brad that I worry so much that he works too hard, and I’m afraid he’ll have a heart attack. And he just went, ‘Oh, but I love it.'”

Anne Hegerty – from The Chase to Weatherfield

Only last week on the show, The Governess admitted she’d love a part of Coronation Street.

Bradley told Anne: “You would be great in Coronation Street! I’m not rude, but you would be a great battle-axe type character. I think you would be great!”

Anne replied: “Yes, please cast me!”

