Anne Hegerty hits back as Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family viewer accuses show of being ‘rigged’

Anne Hegerty has hit back after a Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family viewer accused the show of being "rigged".

The quiz expert responded to a Twitter user after they claimed Shaun Williamson answered the questions before Anne had finished reading them.

Former EastEnders star Shaun went on to win the show.

Anne Hegerty hit back after a Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family viewer accused the show of being "rigged" (Credit: ITV)

The person wrote: "No surprise that Williamson won Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family.

"Yet again answering quick and even before Anne had finished reading out questions!

"So rigged, such a shame to end [the] series this way, hope it's fair next time."

What did Anne say?

However, Anne hit back on Twitter: "It is possible to interrupt a question when you can see where it's going, you know."

The person then replied: "That [would] be OK if other teams also did that but it's strange that Williamson's [the] only one to do it."

Anne said: "Why don't you come right out and say if you're accusing us of fraud?"

The viewer continued: "I still think bit strange how Williamson's answered questions before even finished being asked."

Anne hit back: "What are you implying? That we secretly fed Shaun's team the answers?

"Come right out and say it if you're wondering."

The viewer replied: "Different opinions, have to agree to disagree, goodnight, have a nice day tomorrow."

One person accused Shaun of answering the questions before Anne had finished reading them (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, viewers shared their thoughts on Shaun's win last night.

What did they say?

One person wrote on Twitter: "Have really enjoyed this series of #BritainsBrightestCelebrityFamily with @anne_hegerty.

"And just how brilliant was

@ShaunWilliamson?!"

Another said: "Well done Shaun and family!"

A third added: "Come on Shaun. It's in the bag."

Shaun won the show last night (Credit: ITV)

However, others weren't happy with the final result.

One tweeted: "'You haven't won anything'? You won #PointlessCelebrities three times, you liar!"

Another wrote: "Of course Shaun was gonna win - again!"

