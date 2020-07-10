Anne Hegerty hits back as Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family viewer accuses show of being ‘rigged’

Anne Hegerty has hit back after a Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family viewer accused the show of being "rigged".
The quiz expert responded to a Twitter user after they claimed Shaun Williamson answered the questions before Anne had finished reading them.
Former EastEnders star Shaun went on to win the show.
The person wrote: "No surprise that Williamson won Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family.
"Yet again answering quick and even before Anne had finished reading out questions!
"So rigged, such a shame to end [the] series this way, hope it's fair next time."
What did Anne say?
However, Anne hit back on Twitter: "It is possible to interrupt a question when you can see where it's going, you know."
The person then replied: "That [would] be OK if other teams also did that but it's strange that Williamson's [the] only one to do it."
Anne said: "Why don't you come right out and say if you're accusing us of fraud?"
The viewer continued: "I still think bit strange how Williamson's answered questions before even finished being asked."
Anne hit back: "What are you implying? That we secretly fed Shaun's team the answers?
"Come right out and say it if you're wondering."
The viewer replied: "Different opinions, have to agree to disagree, goodnight, have a nice day tomorrow."
Meanwhile, viewers shared their thoughts on Shaun's win last night.
What did they say?
One person wrote on Twitter: "Have really enjoyed this series of #BritainsBrightestCelebrityFamily with @anne_hegerty.
It is possible to interrupt a question when you can see where it's going."And just how brilliant was @ShaunWilliamson?!"
Another said: "Well done Shaun and family!"
A third added: "Come on Shaun. It's in the bag."
However, others weren't happy with the final result.
One tweeted: "'You haven't won anything'? You won #PointlessCelebrities three times, you liar!"
Another wrote: "Of course Shaun was gonna win - again!"
