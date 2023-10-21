Annabel and Johannes dealt huge blow ahead of this weekend’s show

Strictly Come Dancing duo Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe have been dealt an enormous blow ahead of this weekend’s live show. According to a body language expert, the pair are favourites to be eliminated from Strictly this weekend.

Citing a lack of chemistry, the expert suggested that audiences could turn on Annabel and Johannes, leading to their exit from the show.

Could Annabel and Johannes be in trouble? (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Body language expert suggests Annabel and Johannes could be eliminated in this weekend’s Strictly

Writing on behalf of Betfair Roulette, body language expert Darren Stanton weighed in on each pairing’s chances, based on their connection and chemistry. Unfortunately, he found Annabel and Johannes to come up wanting.

“I do still believe that Annabel and Johannes don’t have huge amounts of chemistry. I can’t see a strong connection between them and I have seen them faking smiles a few times when rehearsing together,” Darren said.

An expert has called out Johannes and Annabel for ‘faking it’ (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

He continued: “I think we could see them leaving the competition this weekend. They could be in trouble when up against other couples who have a really strong chemistry as the public will just favour them.”

Darren finished: “She is a good dancer, but I get the impression she isn’t enjoying the process as much as other celebrities. Her smiles come across as laboured, and disingenuous. It could be that she’s still getting to grips with the show.”

Bobby and Dianne have bundles of chemistry – but can they make it in the competition? (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Body language expert predicts trouble for ‘tactile’ Bobby and Dianne

Another couple who may be in trouble are Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell, in spite of their ‘strong connection.’ Darren said: “Although they have bundles of chemistry and have developed a strong connection, I can’t see them going too much further in the competition.”

“We saw Dianne looking emotional one week, and that is a concern for their progress as a couple. We did see Bobby consoling her and supporting her during their routine. I think in one way it has driven them closer together and they have been there for each other through the highs and the lows, which is great to see.”

Although they have bundles of chemistry and have developed a strong connection, I can’t see them going too much further in the competition.

“In terms of looking at their connection, I have seen them being tactile with each other, which shows how strong their bond is. It’s an intimate thing when people are being tactile as it suggests they trust each other and care.

“I saw Dianne put her hand on his chest, which is an intimate gesture to do with someone. It’s clear Dianne has had Bobby’s support and hopefully, they will continue to progress in the competition.”

Could Adam’s nerves let him down? (Credit: BBC)

Adam ‘let down’ by ‘nervous’ energy?

Meanwhile, Adam Thomas‘ nervousness could land him in hot water further down the line. Darren continued: “Adam has a great personality that shines through every week, and Luba does bring that out of him. He’s a lovely lad with bundles of energy.

“They have a great chemistry between them, which has grown every week. He is very popular with viewers due to his time on previous TV shows, and I do feel that the nation is behind him all the way.”

I don’t see him making it through to the later stages of the competition.

Darren continued: “I think he’s surprised himself with his abilities as a dancer and he and Luba seem to be a great match in terms of their personalities. I don’t see him making it through to the later stages of the competition. I can sometimes see some signs of nervousness and chinks in his confidence, which is completely natural – but it could let him down one week.

“Adam would need to really up his game at this stage for that to happen and with a lot of consistency. He could be in trouble in a few weeks’ time.”

