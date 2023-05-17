Ann Widdecombe branded ‘despicable’ and ‘a disgrace’ and it’s a trolling she’s had coming

Ann Widdecombe has sparked outrage in a debate about a cheese sandwich amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, 75, spoke in a conversation about recent research. The research showed that the cost of a homemade cheese sandwich has risen by a third in the past year to 40p.

One of the guests asked Ann about the research findings and what her message would be to consumers who may not be able to afford basic items like a cheese sandwich.

Ann made her comments on BBC Politics Live (Credit: BBC)

Ann Widdecombe sandwich comments

The politician replied: “Well, then you don’t do the cheese sandwich.” She added to the Politics Live programme: “The only way this is going to be tackled is if inflation is going to come down. You will not get inflation coming down if you continue to have inflationary wage rises.

“We just have to be as grown-up about this as we can and stop thinking it’s solely a UK problem, because it isn’t.”

However, Twitter users have taken issue with Ann’s comments, with some people branding her “out of touch”. Her comments became a topic of conversation on Good Morning Britain today.

Ann Widdecombe has come under fire (Credit: SplashNews.com)

GMB today

Guest Kevin Maguire said: “It’s the attitude of some people in this country who I think are out of touch with the reality for many families where mums and dads work and they’re struggling to find their families. She is out of touch.”

Viewers agreed and shared their thoughts. One person said about Ann: “How she feels her opinions are relevant is beyond me. For her to criticise many who are struggling, shows her lack of empathy and detachment of present circumstances. She’s a disgrace.”

In addition, another wrote: “Widdecombe is a total disgrace I now put her in the same bracket as that sewage minister complete out of touch with the people and reality.”

After that, someone else added: “She’s out of touch with everything, a despicable woman.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday’s This Morning, Ann’s comments became topic of discussion again. Guest Vanessa Feltz said: “Well, I think this is shades of Marie Antoinette, the people are too poor they can’t afford bread so she said ‘let them eat cake’. It’s kind of the other way around.

“If you can’t eat a cheese sandwich, what are you supposed to eat? What does she think people should eat?”

