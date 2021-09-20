Angellica Bell: Who is she married to and how old is she?

TV presenter Angellica Bell has been on our screens for years, but do you know who she’s married to?

In fact, how much do you know about the TV star, her family and the projects she’s worked on?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Angellica co-hosts The Martin Lewis Money Show (Credit: ITV)

What was Angellica Bell’s first TV job?

Angellica got her start on TV as a presenter on the BBC Knowledge shows Carlton Kids and The K Club.

She joined CBBC as a presenter in 2000 and went on to host children’s programmes including The Saturday Show and Xchange.

Read more: Angellica Bell distracts viewers with her dress on The Martin Lewis Money Show

Angellica was also one of the presenters of kids’ game show 50/50.

She has appeared on The One Show as a presenter or reporter numerous times over the years, following her debut on the programme in 2007.

Angellica currently co-hosts The Martin Lewis Money Show, and is appearing on the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on BBC One.

Is Angellica Bell married?

Yes, Angellica is married to TV presenter-turned-teacher Michael Underwood.

The pair have been friends since they first met, when Angellica joined CBBC in 2000.

She was previously married to Stuart Amory, a personal trainer. They wed in 2007 but split a year later.

Angellica tied the knot with Michael in 2010.

Angellica and Michael tied the knot in 2010 (Credit: Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

Does Angellica Bell have children?

Yes, the star has two children with Michael.

Their kids’ names are Elijah and Keziah.

Angellica has revealed on social media that they’re a powerhouse of a family when it comes to fitness.

On Instagram, she told fans they’ve all been getting out for family runs at 6am!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @angellicabell

She penned, alongside a snap of herself in a dark hoodie: “Many of you ask me about this and think I’m a taskmaster. But I thought it important to keep us all active and safe since lockdowns started.

“We’ve been doing this since last year and it’s part of our weekly routine. It’s also been amazing to see the fitness and stamina development in us all.”

She has presented various BBC shows over the years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more:The One Show’s Matt Baker comforts crying co-host Angellica Bell over family tragedy

Who are Angellica Bell’s parents?

Not much is known about her mother and biological father. However, her stepdad is Julian Bell, Labour Leader of West London’s Ealing Council.

She told The Yorkshire Post in 2019: “When my mum remarried my stepdad and his family were from Sheffield and the Peak District, they welcomed us with open arms and really made me feel part of the family.”

How old is she?

Angellica Bell was born on March 24 1976 in London.

She is currently 45 years old.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show starts on Monday September 20 2021 at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you a fan of Angellica Bell? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.