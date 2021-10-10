Tense thriller Angela Black starts tonight on ITV1 and we can’t wait – but who plays Olivier and what has Michiel Huisman been in before?

How old is the actor and is he single (asking for a friend)?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Angela Black star.

Angela Black’s life appears idyllic – but in fact she is the victim of abuse (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Angela Black: ITV confirms start date for thriller starring Liar’s Joanne Froggatt but what’s it all about?

Michiel Huisman plays Olivier in Angela Black

Michiel Huisman takes on the role of Angela’s husband, Olivier, in the cast of Angela Black.

Not only is he an abusive husband, he has a closet bulging with secrets.

Olivier is controlling and brutal…

But Angela (Joanne Froggatt) loves him and he’s the father of her two children.

She can’t leave him, even though she has threatened to countless times.

So she covers her bruises with make-up and fabricates lies to explain away her missing teeth.

Until, one day, Angela is approached by a private investigator, who reveals Olivier’s deepest secrets to Angela.

She is faced with horrifying truths about her husband and his betrayals.

Michiel Huisman says: “I’m proud to be part of such a thrilling and clever story with so many twists and turns.

“I can’t wait to take on the role of Olivier and work alongside the incredibly talented Joanne.”

Who is Michiel Huisman and what is he famous for?

Michiel Huisman is a Dutch actor, musician, and singer-songwriter.

He has starred in both Dutch and English language TV series and films.

Michiel is probably best known for his role as Daario Naharis in Game of Thrones.

He also played Alex Sokolov in The Flight Attendant, Steven Crain in The Haunting of Hill House, and Cal Morrison in Orphan Black.

Michiel is also well known for his role as Liam McGuinnis in Nashville.

As a musician, he was singer and guitarist in the Dutch band Fontane.

He later released music as a solo artist.

Michiel will next be seen in A Boy Called Christmas opposite Sally Hawkins and Dame Maggie Smith.

Michiel Huisman as Olivier and Joanne Froggatt as Angela in Angela Black (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Angela Black starring Joanne Froggatt jewel in the crown of ITV’s amazingly good crime dramas this autumn

How old is Angela Black star Michiel Huisman and where is he from?

Michiel Huisman was born on July 18 1981 in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

The Dutch actor is currently 41 years of age.

He is the brother of former professional football player Dustin Huisman.

Dutch actor Michiel Huisman and his wife Tara Elders attend the premier of The Age of Adeline (Credit: Splash)

Is Michiel Huisman single or married?

Michiel Huisman married Dutch actress Tara Elders in a 2008 ceremony.

The pair have a daughter named Hazel who was born in 2007.

Tara has not returning to acting since her daughter was born.

The family live in New York City.

Angela Black starts on Sunday October 10 2021 at 9pm on ITV1.

Are you looking forward to watching Angela Black? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.