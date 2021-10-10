Joanne Froggatt returns to ITV1 in the tense thriller Angela Black this month, and it looks like a good one – but how old is she and why did she split from her husband?

What else has she starred in and who did she play in Corrie?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Liar actress.

Angela Black’s life appears idyllic – but in fact she is the victim of abuse (Credit: ITV1)

Joanne Froggatt plays Angela in Angela Black

Joanna Froggatt portrays heroine Angela in the cast of the ITV1 thriller.

Angela is a suburban London housewife, who appears to have a perfect life.

However, it isn’t all it appears to be…

Beneath the enviable façade of Angela’s life, she is a victim of domestic abuse, trapped in a relationship she cannot escape.

Speaking about her role in the drama, she said the story was “nothing like” anything she has read before.

She continued: “Angela is a complex and intriguing character and I hope audiences will be immediately drawn into her gripping, and sometimes heart-breaking journey, just as I was.”

Who is Joanne Froggatt and what is she famous for?

Actress Joanne has been on our screens since her first TV appearance in 1996, when she popped up in the cast of The Bill as Kelly Martin.

Nowadays, she’s most famous for playing Laura Nielson in the hugely popular Liar on ITV1, and Anna Bates in the Downton Abbey series and films.

As a result of playing Anna from 2010, Joanne received three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

She also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress on Television in 2014.

She’s also starred in The Commons, Dark Angel, Robin Hood, Bad Girls, Dinnerladies and Life on Mars.

Soap fans might remember Joanna as pregnant teen Zoe Tattersall in Coronation Street, a role she played from 1997 to 1998.

Michiel Huisman as Olivier and Joanne Froggatt as Angela in Angela Black (Credit: ITV1)

How old is Angela Black star Joanne Froggatt and where is she from?

Joanne Froggatt was born on August 23 1980 in Littlebeck, North Yorkshire.

She is currently 41 years of age.

Her parents ran a rare-breed sheep farm on a smallholding near Whitby and Joanne has likened her childhood setting to the backdrop of Emily Brontë’s classic novel Wuthering Heights.

Who is her husband and why did they split?

Joanne confirmed she had separated from her husband in early 2020.

The actress was said to have broken up with IT manager James Cannon after eight years of marriage.

She told The Telegraph that they have been apart for some time and that she is now focused on her future happiness.

Joanne told the newspaper: “We’ve actually been separated for a little while. I’m looking to the future.

“I’m just going to embrace this year and see what happens.”

Joanne and James married in 2012 in a church ceremony in Oxfordshire.

It was attended by several of her Downtown Abbey co-stars.

Despite his professional background, James and Joanne opened a production company together called Run After It in 2018.

They even relocated to Los Angeles for her acting career.

Joanne Froggatt and her estranged husband James Cannon pictured in 2017 (Credit: Splash)

Joanne Froggatt new drama

BBC One recently announced that new drama Sherwood would star Joanne Froggatt.

The new drama is fictional but is based on a real-life crime.

Sherwood is set in a Nottinghamshire mining village in the present day, but examines the divisions of the miners’ strike three decades before.

It follows the fall-out from two shocking and unexpected murders that shatter an already fractured community.

The murders lead to one of the largest manhunts in British history.

Suspicion is rife and the tragic murders threaten to inflame historic divisions sparked during the miners’ strike that tore families apart.

To solve the murders, police inspectors Ian St Clair, from the local constabulary, and Kevin Salisbury from the Met, must reunite and bury a rivalry that stretches back to 1984.

Joanne Froggatt will play Sarah, who struggles to hide how uncomfortable she is in her soon-to-be father-in-law’s company.

Meanwhile, David Morrissey will play Kevin Salisbury, alongside Robert Glenister, who appears as Ian St Clair.

Also in the cast is Oscar-winner Lesley Manville, who plays Julie Jackson, a local resident.

Alun Armstrong, Stephen Tompkinson, Perry Fitzpatrick, Lorraine Ashbourne, Adeel Akhtar and Kevin Doyle complete the awesome cast.

The BBC says that filming on the series will begin later this year.

So it’s a good bet the viewers will see the highly-anticipated series in early-to-mid 2022.

Angela Black starts on Sunday October 10 2021 at 9pm on ITV1.

