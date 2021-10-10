Angela Black on ITV1: Who is in the cast opposite Joanne Froggatt?

Angela Black is THE next unmissable thriller to arrive on ITV1 this October, and the cast is tasty enough to eat.

At the helm is leading lady Joanne Froggatt as the titular character Angela Black.

But who else is in the cast and what have they been in before?

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of six-part thriller Angela Black.

Angela Black’s life appears idyllic – but in fact she is the victim of abuse (Credit: ITV1)

Angela Black cast – Joanne Froggatt plays Angela

Joanna Froggatt portrays heroine Angela in the cast of the ITV1 thriller.

Angela is a suburban London housewife, who appears to have a perfect life.

However, it isn’t all it appears to be…

Beneath the enviable façade of Angela’s life, she is a victim of domestic abuse, trapped in a relationship she cannot escape.

Speaking about her role in the drama, she said the story was “nothing like” anything she has read before.

She continued: “Angela is a complex and intriguing character and I hope audiences will be immediately drawn into her gripping, and sometimes heart-breaking journey, just as I was.”

Forty-one-year-old actress Joanne has been on our screens since her first TV appearance in 1996 when she popped up in the cast of The Bill as Kelly Martin.

Nowadays, she’s most famous for playing Laura Nielson in Liar on ITV1, and Anna Bates in Downton Abbey.

She’s also starred in The Commons, Dark Angel, Robin Hood, Bad Girls, Dinnerladies and Life on Mars.

Soap fans might remember Joanna as Zoe Tattersall in Coronation Street, a role she played from 1997 to 1998.

Michiel Huisman as Olivier and Joanne Froggatt as Angela in Angela Black (Credit: ITV1)

Michiel Huisman is Olivier

Michiel Huisman takes on the role of Angela’s husband, Olivier in the cast of Angela Black.

Not only is he an abusive husband, he has a closet bulging with secrets.

Olivier is controlling and brutal…

But Angela loves him and he’s the father of her two children.

She can’t leave him, even though she has threatened to countless times.

So she covers her bruises with make-up and fabricates lies to explain away her missing teeth.

Until, one day, Angela is approached by a private investigator, who reveals Olivier’s deepest secrets to Angela.

She is faced with horrifying truths about her husband and his betrayals.

Dutch actor Michiel Huisman, 40, is probably best known for his role as Daario Naharis in Game of Thrones.

He also played Alex Sokolov in The Flight Attendant, Steven Crain in The Haunting of Hill House, and Cal Morrison in Orphan Black.

Michiel is also well known for his role as Liam McGuinnis in Nashville.

Michiel Huisman says: “I’m proud to be part of such a thrilling and clever story with so many twists and turns.

“I can’t wait to take on the role of Olivier and work alongside the incredibly talented Joanne.”

Michiel Huisman as Olivier in Angela Black (Credit: ITV1)

Samuel Adewunmi plays Ed

Meanwhile, Samuel Adewunmi stars as mysterious stranger Ed in the cast of Angela Black.

Ed is a private investigator who turns up unexpectedly in Angela’s life and threatens to derail it.

He spills Olivier’s darkest secrets – and it leaves Angela reeling.

But can Angela trust Ed?

Actor Samuel Adewunmi is a relative newcomer in acting compared to co-stars Michiel and Joanne.

He’s been on our TV screens since 2014 when he appeared in The Missing in a small role.

Two years later, he portrayed Benedict in Dixi, and then Billy Myers in Prime Suspect 1973.

He’s played Isaac in The Hatton Garden Job, Vitus in Doctor Who, and Kit in Lucky Man.

He also starred as Carcer Dun in The Watch.

Samuel Adewunmi as Ed in Angela Black (Credit: ITV1)

Angela Black cast – who else stars?

Newcomer Clement Stokes plays Sam Meyer, alongside real life brother Seth Stokes who stars as Max Meyer.

Lara Rossi portrays Gwen, Jade Anouka is Cath Bradford, and Anil Goutam stars as Dr Peters.

Meanwhile, This Country might recognise Ashley McGuire as the brilliant Mandy Harris.

Angela Black starts on Sunday October 10 at 9pm on ITV1.

