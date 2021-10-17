Angela Black on ITV1: Six questions that are bugging us after watching episode two

Angela Black continues this week, and episode two has left us with a briefcase-load of questions.

The series started with a bang last week, introducing us to Joanne Froggatt’s titular character.

ITV1’s latest gripping thriller saw Angela Black suffering at the hands of her abusive husband, who may or may not be a murdering psychopath.

Here are the questions we need answering ahead of episode three.

***Warning: major spoilers from episode two ahead – only read if you have watched the first two instalments***

Michiel Huisman as Olivier and Joanne Froggatt as Angela in Angela Black (Credit: ITV1)

Angela Black episode two questions: Is Olivier a killer?

In episode one, Ed told Angela that Olivier is capable of murder.

We believed him because of the initial scenes where Olivier was shown to be abusive towards his wife.

Private Investigator Ed went on to tell Angela that Olivier plans to have her killed to get rid of her.

In episode two, Ed continued to press on Angela how dangerous her husband is.

He warned her that Olivier killed former lover Yuki and buried her body – and seemed to have evidence.

Yes we believe Olivier is capable of murder.

But we’re also becoming mightily suspicious of Ed and his motives, too.

What is Edgewater?

This question still hangs in the air like a bad burp after a bowl of chilli nachos.

In the first episode, viewers heard Ed tell Angela he knows about “Edgewater”.

The mention of Edgewater visibly affected Angela.

In episode two, Ed once again brings up Edgewater as leverage to stop Angela from going to the police.

He says: “If I know all about you, then the police know all about you – even Edgewater.”

To which she replied: “Then I need to run.”

So Angela obviously has a humdinger of a skeleton in her past.

Could SHE be capable of murder?

At this point, we don’t trust anybody – not even the rabbit.

Angela Black’s life appears idyllic – but in fact she is the victim of abuse (Credit: ITV1)

Angela Black episode two – what happened to Yuki?

Yuki worked with Olivier and had an affair with him before she vanished – if Ed is to be believed.

Viewers finally saw inside the mysterious suitcase in episode two.

Far from containing an axe and some severed fingers like we suspected, all Angela found was what appeared to be a love letter from Yuki and a sexy picture of her in her underwear.

But does this prove they were having an affair?

And do people still send letters anymore?

If this is incriminating evidence, why on earth has Olivier kept it?

During their secret meeting in the woods, Ed tells Angela they are standing at Yuki’s grave – and he flashes a photo of what appears to be her dead body.

Sorry, but can we have a closer look at that photo?

Angela Black episode two questions: Will Angela run or kill Olivier?

The climax of episode two saw Angela faced with a dilemma – agree to let Ed kill Olivier or run.

It’s not much of a choice.

Ed is pressuring Angela to kill Olivier, but we’ll have to wait until episode three to see what she decides.

Like Ed said, why should Angela run when she’s done nothing wrong?

But murder isn’t a rational option either is it? (Unless you’re in an ITV drama starring Joanne Froggatt).

Joanne Froggatt is fighting for her life as Angela Black in the ITV1 series (Credit: ITV1)

Angela Black episode two questions: Is Ed the real baddie?

There’s definitely something fishy about Ed, no?

Like why does he want Olivier dead so badly?

Could it be because he’s better dressed?

There’s clearly an ulterior motive, and one we desperately want to find out.

We’re beginning to think Ed is the baddie here, too.

Is he manipulating Angela to do as he bids – just like her husband does? We think so at this point.

When are ITV going to give actress Joanne Froggatt a break?

Actress Joanne Froggatt needs to join the cast of Benidorm for a spell.

She played rape victim-turned-killer Laura Nielson in Liar, and went to jail as Anna Bates in Downton Abbey.

Viewers think the same, with one tweeting: “ITV clearly love giving Joanne Froggatt a hard time. First Downton Abbey, then two series of Liar and now #AngelaBlack. When will they give the poor woman a nice show for a change?”

Another said: “Joanne Froggatt is a good actress but seems to be typecast with her recent characters.”

A third added: “Producers really like Joanne Froggatt getting attacked in programmes. #AngelaBlack.”

The most important question, though, is will she fight back?

Angela Black continues on Sunday October 24 2021 at 9pm on ITV1.

