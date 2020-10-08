Angela Black, a new drama commissioned by ITV, will star actress Joanne Froggatt, Michiel Huisman and Sam Adewunmi.

ITV confirmed the casting for the six-part psychological thriller today (Thursday, October 8).

Speaking about her latest role, Downton Abbey actress Joanne said the story was “nothing like” anything she has read before.

Angela Black will be produced by Two Brothers Pictures in association with all3media International.

Joanne Froggatt will play the lead role in Angela Black on ITV (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Joanne Froggatt said about Angela Black?

Joanne said of the project: “I am honoured to be working with Two Brothers Pictures again and this important and timely story from the brilliant Harry and Jack Williams is like nothing I’ve read before.

Read more: Line Of Duty series six: Fans spot Steve Arnott plot ‘clue’ in new photos

“Angela is a complex and intriguing character and I hope audiences will be immediately drawn into her gripping, and sometimes heart-breaking journey, just as I was.”

Michiel Huisman will star as Angela’s husband, Olivier (Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

What is ITV’s Angela Black about?

Liar star Joanne Froggatt plays suburban London housewife Angela, who has a seemingly perfect life. However, it isn’t all it appears to be.

Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones) will take on the role of Angela’s husband, Olivier. Samuel Adewunmi (The Hatton Garden Job), meanwhile, is in the show as Ed, an enigmatic stranger.

Angela is a complex and intriguing character and I hope audiences will be immediately drawn into her journey.

Beneath the enviable façade of Angela’s life, she is a victim of domestic abuse, trapped in a relationship she cannot escape.

But she is approached unexpectedly by private investigator Ed, who spills Olivier’s darkest secrets – and it leaves Angela reeling.

Sam Adewunmi plays a private investigator (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How many episodes is Angela Black on ITV?

Angela Black will run for six 60-minute episodes.

Producers and screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams will write the series.

Harry and Jack’s work includes The Missing, Liar and Fleabag.

Read more: Life BBC: Viewers praise Alison Steadman for Gail’s drunken dancing scene

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill, commissioned the programme.

She said: “Angela Black is a gripping thriller from Jack and Harry Williams. They are masters of surprising storytelling and there are some wonderful twists in this compelling tale.”

Angela Black is from the writers of Liar, which also starred Joanne Froggatt (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

When is Angela Black on ITV?

As of yet, there is no release date for the programme.

It will be filming in London and the surrounding area this month.

Cast and crew will adhere to TV and film production industry-wide health and safety guidelines published in May, in addition to recent guidance developed by all UK broadcasters, the Association of Commercial Broadcasters and On-Demand Service (COBA) and Pact.

Will you be watching Angela Black? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.