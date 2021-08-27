Gogglebox star Andy Michael has died at the age of 61 following a short illness.

The much-loved star appeared on the reality series alongside his wife Carolyne and children.

Channel 4 and Studio Lambert confirmed his sad passing on behalf of his family today (August 27).

Gogglebox star Andy Michael dies at 61

The statement read: “We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Gogglebox star Andy Michael at the age of 61 following a short illness.

“Andy passed away last weekend with his family by his side.

“Retired hotelier Andy, who brought much wit and insight to Gogglebox, was one of the show’s original cast members, appearing in the very first episode in 2013.”

Our love and thoughts are with Carolyne and the entire family

The touching message went on to mention to Michael’s beloved family.

It continued: “Beloved father to Katy, Alex, Pascal and Louis, and cherished husband of Carolyne.

“Andy was a much-loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family, and he will be very sadly missed.

Gogglebox star Andy Michael has died following a short illness (Credit: Channel 4)

“Our love and thoughts are with Carolyne and the entire family. The family have asked for privacy at this very sad time.”

Meanwhile Gogglebox viewers rushed to share their condolences.

One wrote: “So awful, had to read twice as really shocked, sending lots of love to his family.”

A second shared: “Two great stars of the show in the space of a week, incredibly sad. Rest in peace, Andy.”

Another added: “So sorry to hear this. You are a lovely family and he always gave the impression he adored you all.”

In addition, a third tweeted: “Very sad news, he was an integral part of the show, Our thoughts are with the family, RIP Andy.”

Gogglebox star Mary passed away last week (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox’s double tragedy

The heartbreaking news follows shortly after Gogglebox announced the death of Mary Cook.

The 92-year-old passed away in hospital surrounded by her family.

Channel 4 confirmed the news earlier this week in a statement.

The former hospitality worker starred on the series alongside her best friend Marina Wingrove.

Meanwhile, Andy joined the series with his wife Carolyne, son Louis and daughter Alex.

The family first appeared on the show in 2013, but took a hiatus in 2015 when dad Andy stood for election as a UKIP candidate.

