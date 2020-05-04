Andrea McLean reveals she suffered secret breakdown last year

Andrea McLean has revealed she had a breakdown last year as she returned to Loose Women today.

The daytime programme returned to our screens for the first time in six weeks to air new episodes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrea was joined by Nadia Sawalha and Brenda Edwards live in the studio while Coleen Nolan joined via video call from her home.

Andrea McLean said she had a breakdown last year (Credit: ITV)

The panellists discussed how they've been coping during lockdown.

Andrea reveals secret breakdown

Speaking about the lockdown, Andrea told her co-stars: "If it had happened this year then I would have been in big trouble.

"I was in a really dark place. I had a breakdown last year which is not something I've spoken about but I did.

"But I worked on myself so hard and I had so much help and support.

"When [the lockdown] happened, we had already started calming our life down.

'Whatever feelings you're having in lockdown, you should have them.'



The #LooseWomen explain how they've been coping with lockdown. How are you feeling? And what's helping you cope?



Join us on ITV Hub 👉 https://t.co/uhvdBHHe6b pic.twitter.com/z6raEoU0nX — Loose Women (@loosewomen) May 4, 2020

"I was in a really great place mentally and had therapy so actually I was quite chill.

"I know all of us were scared for the first week or so, but I focused on what I could control and not what I couldn't."

Andrea said she felt "very grateful and lucky that our family are all together and we are staying well".

Meanwhile, Nadia also opened up about how she's been coping in lockdown.

Nadia's nerves

She admitted she was "really nervous" about returning to Loose Women because she's been in a "bubble".

Loose Women returned to screens today (Credit: ITV)

Nadia said: "I've called it 'lucky lockdown' because I've been able to stay in and get that safe feeling.

"I was really nervous this morning and I'm quite anxious but I'm excited as well.

"The first week [in lockdown] I was in a really bad way because my dad had just had a heart operation.

"I made the mistake of watching news all the time. I'm naturally a happy and positive person and I actually went really downhill.

"I got very high anxiety and I felt completely hopeless about the whole situation."

