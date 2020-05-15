Andrea McLean reveals she and husband turned to marriage counselling

Andrea McLean turned to marriage counselling to help her husband deal with her breakdown.

The 50-year-old TV presenter recently spoke about going to couple's therapy with her husband Nick Feeney during an episode of Loose Women - but Andrea has now clarified the reason behind their decision.

Andrea - who has been married to Nick since 2017 - explained: "We did it because I was going through a tough time, obviously I've now said on air I was having a breakdown.

"It was so he could know how to help me, obviously I didn't want to talk about that at the time.

Andrea and Nick have been married since 2017 (Credit: SplashNews)

"What I was saying was, in my experience, marriage counselling is very helpful."

Andrea insisted that, contrary to speculation, they "weren't having difficulties at all".

She added: "He was being supportive of me."

Andrea hates that there is still a stigma attached to marriage counselling.

Andrea found marriage counselling very helpful (Credit: SplashNews)

In fact, the TV star thinks that all couples should be open to the idea.

She told Express.co.uk: "In my opinion everyone should go to marriage counselling, even if your relationship is super healthy because you learn ways to communicate better."

Andrea also revealed she's now "feeling good" after her breakdown.

She shared: "I meant what I said, I'm glad it [coronavirus pandemic] didn't happen this time last year because it would've been a different story."

Asked how she and Nick are dealing with the lockdown, Andrea replied: "It's been good.

"If anything I admire him more than I did before because I can see for myself - because I'm here all day - how hard he works, how much he cares and how much he believes in what we're doing."

