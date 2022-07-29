GMB’s Andi Peters shocked viewers on the show today when he revealed his real age.

The competition host appeared on the show alongside presenters Ranvir Singh and Ben Shephard as he celebrated his birthday.

However, viewers were stunned to learn just what birthday he was marking.

Ranvir said: “The muscles, we’ve seen them all now because you showed us yourself topless yesterday on the show.”

Ben then said: “Not below the nipples though Andi please.”

The star revealed his age on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Read more: GMB star Andi Peters divides viewers today with behaviour

Laughing, Andi replied: “Dan the cameraman had strict instructions, nothing below the nipples, the world is not ready for that.”

Andi Peters looks younger now than he did 20-odd years ago.

Ben then asked how old Andi to which he replied: “31”, before revealing he is actually 52 today (July 29).

GMB viewers stunned by Andi Peter’s real age

“Andi Peters is never 52! Happy birthday x”, said one stunned viewer.

A second surprised fan said: “Andi Peters looks younger now than he did 20-odd years ago.”

“GMB’s Andi Peters turning 52 makes me feel like a dinosaur,” tweeted a third viewer.

The presenter celebrated his 52nd birthday on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

“Andi just doesn’t age,” said another amazed fan.

A fifth tweeted: “Andi Peters is 52 today. F I F T Y T W O. Wow.”

“Ageing like a fine wine #GMB,” complimented a sixth.

Meanwhile, last year fans were left begging ITV to promote Andi after he replaced Lorraine temporarily.

Fans also once again complimented his youthful looks too.

Andi Peters just does not age #GMB — Charlotte (@ECharl0tt) July 29, 2022

How is Andi Peters 52? He looks amazing #GMB — These Days (@sometimes_angry) July 29, 2022

“So delighted to see you Andi on our screens not just doing competitions. Still looks the same after decades!” said one viewer.

A second wrote: “Andi standing in for Lorraine has been fantastic, today and yesterday!”

Read more: What is the Tesco Method on TikTok and how can you take advantage of it and get free sweets?

“Instead of talking about Adele it’s been evisceration of the govt. Didn’t see that coming, but I approve #lorraine”.

Meanwhile, head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of the schedule change.