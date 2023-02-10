And Just Like That season 2: Carrie back with ex and fans are pretty stunned

The latest And Just Like That teaser for season 2 has revealed a shocking relationship comeback.

Newly released snaps from behind the scenes of the show have revealed that Carrie and Aidan’s relationship appears to be very much back on.

Pictures from the set show Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett’s characters getting up close and personal with each other.

Viewers of the show will recall that Carrie’s former flame, Big, ended up dying from a heart attack during the HBO show’s first run.

But she’s clearly bounced back from his death.

Carrie and Aidan get together in And Just Like That season 2 (Credit: Splashnews)

The new photographs caught the moment Aidan and Carrie embraced right outside her apartment in New York.

Following the snaps hitting social media, numerous fans shared their opinion on the plot twist.

And Just Like That: Season 2 teaser reveals huge spoiler

“Seriously can’t believe we might very soon get a new Carrie and Aidan kiss after 13 years?? I’m in SHAMBLES,” tweeted one viewer.

A second tweeted: “Seeing Aidan and Carrie together just made me giddy”.

And just like that Carrie is back on her tip toes. pic.twitter.com/h2mgXdmcMF — And Just Like That… (@AndJustLikeThat) February 10, 2023

However, not everyone agrees with the comeback.

One angry fan tweeted: “This just makes me angry honestly. Want her with someone new!”

“Y’all are stressing me out, I can’t watch Aidan get hurt all over again,” added a second dismayed viewer.

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett shared a kiss during filming (Credit: Splashnews)

Sarah Jessica Parker on Aidan’s return

Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker recently praised her co-star and the energy he brings to season 2 of And Just Like That.

“It’s so nice. It’s so happy,” she told Extra. “He brings a lot of joy. He’s a kind of preternaturally happy person and he’s so excited to be back.”

Sarah went on to add that Aidan’s return will be a really “meaningful” storyline for fans of the original Sex and the City.

“It’s an amazing storyline that [executive producer Michael Patrick King] and the writers have sorted out. And I think it will be really meaningful to the audience who feel a lot of affection for him.

“I can’t say anything except, it’s just really great to be in his company again and to have a storyline that is also happy and fun and familiar, but new because it’s been 10, 15 some years.”

Read more: Shock as Harry in And Just Like That exposes his huge penis

Are you excited about And Just Like That season 2? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.