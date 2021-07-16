Amy Nuttall appears in Death In Paradise tonight, and it’s a welcome return to our screens for the 39-year-old actress.

But where have you seen her before and who did she play in Emmerdale?

Amy plays Sal in tonight’s episode (Credit: BBC)

What is Amy Nuttall doing in Death In Paradise?

Tonight’s repeat episode of Death In Paradise sees Amy play bridesmaid Sal on a hen do on the beautiful Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

She’s there to celebrate her pal Jenny’s (former Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian) upcoming wedding.

Alongside fellow bridesmaids Betty (This Time With Alan Partridge’s Susannah Fielding) and Ivy (Rosie Cavaliero), they receive a shock when Jenny is found murdered in her hotel room after a heavy night partying.

As ever, DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) is on the case.

But which one of the hen party murdered their friend?

Chloe had a memorable exit in Emmerdale (Credit: YouTube)

Who did Amy play in Emmerdale?

Born in Blackburn, Amy became a household name when she appeared in ITV soap Emmerdale.

From 2000 to 2005 she played Chloe Atkinson, who immediately landed a job at restaurant Chez Marlon when she first came to the village.

Throughout her time in the soap, Chloe became involved in several torrid relationships.

First she dated Scott Windsor but then slept with their lodger, Syd Woolfe.

After her relationship with Syd, she moved on to Carl King who was already in a relationship with Chastity Dingle.

In a bid to keep hold of Carl, she told him that she was pregnant… but it was a lie.

When Chastity found out, all hell broke loose and the two had a memorable fight, which ended with Chas dunking Chloe’s head in a fountain.

Afterwards, Chloe left the village in disgrace.

Amy as Ethel in Downton Abbey (Credit: ITV)

What else has Amy been in?

Amy has enjoyed a varied career, and has appeared in all kinds of dramas after her Emmerdale days.

Moving On, Hotel Babylon and The Musketeers have all featured appearances from Amy.

But her biggest post-Emmerdale role was in ITV’s smash hit period drama, Downton Abbey.

Amy played maid Ethel Bryant, a young woman who hated the life of service and always dreamed of something else.

She had an affair with Major Charles Bryant and eventually had a son with him, although he sadly died on the battlefields of World War I.

Amy has also recently starred in series two of ITV’s Liar.

Amy with husband Andrew (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Amy married to and does she have children?

Amy married long-time boyfriend, actor Andrew Buchan, in 2012.

Andrew has appeared in hit series like Broadchurch, The Crown, Alex Rider and, most recently, Industry.

The two share a child together.