Amy Dowden takes on new TV role away from Strictly Come Dancing: ‘The experience was just brilliant’

Strictly star Amy Dowden has signed up for an exciting new TV role away from the BBC dance show.

The professional dancer was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy. Now it’s been revealed that she will be going head-to-head with Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies, who competed on Strictly in 2021, on the new series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

Sara said: “I’d always heard what an incredible adventure Antiques Road Trip is. Being with Amy made it even more special for me, and to be able to spend that time together and share the experience was just brilliant.”

Joining her to compete to find some vintage treasures during the series will be Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, Gemma Collins and Melvin Odoom and 1980s pop stars Samantha Fox and Sinitta.

Amy’s episode will air in November (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Amy Dowden on her show return

While Amy hasn’t spoken about her new TV role, she has been on hand to support her fellow Strictly pros as the new series of the BBC dance show gets underway.

Amy has not been appearing as usual on the new season of Strictly due to her diagnosis, but she recently enjoyed a trip back to the studios and penned an emotional message of support to the current cast.

She said: “I was lucky to be able to be there for tonight’s opening number a few weeks back and all I can say is WOW! It’s moments like this I need right now, escaping me from my now-at-the-moment reality and I’m so thankful to the entire @bbcstrictly for this. Hoping to be back with the gang real soon.”

Amy Dowden has signed up for Celebrity Antiques Road Trip (Credit: This Morning)

Amy’s breast cancer plea

Earlier this week, Amy, who recently shaved her hair, issued a plea to her followers for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“I want to ask you guys a favour, please help raise awareness. There are too many of us suffering from this but also we need to get more people checking their chests. Let’s make it a regular thing. It just needs to be once a month to get to know your chests. Please, please, please, let’s speak about it, let’s raise awareness – social posts, talk to your friends and family galore.

She concluded: “Please, please, please, let’s bring the community together. Let’s do all we possibly can for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip begins on Tuesday, October 11 at 7pm on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Read more: Amy Dowden hopes to make Strictly Come Dancing comeback ‘in a few weeks’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.