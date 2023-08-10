Amy Dowden shares poignant birthday ‘wish’ amid grueling cancer treatment: ‘Every milestone is a reminder’

Professional ballroom dancer Amy Dowden celebrates her 33rd birthday while sharing an important reminder amid her gruelling cancer treatment.

In May, Amy Dowden shared that she has diagnosed with grade III breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy.

Following this, she revealed the sad news that she had been diagnosed with another type of cancer. For this reason, Amy will not be participating in Strictly Come Dancing this year.

‘Any milestone or event is a bigger reminder and hurts’

In a new Instagram update shared earlier today (August 10), Amy posted a glamorous selfie with her twin sister, Becky Dowden.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, talented twin!” she wrote in her caption. “Hope your day is as lovely as you and for sure next year we are making up for it! Love you bex and thank you for everything you always do for me.”

Amy got real with her followers and admitted she hadn’t been “looking forward to this birthday”. She continued: “At the moment any milestone or event is a bigger reminder and hurts. I’m far from what I should and normally doing, in the rehearsal room with my strictly family. But all your wishes this morning have certainly cheered me up.”

The Welsh dancer stated that her birthday wish this year is for everyone to check themselves for any signs that may need to be checked out. “[It] doesn’t take long!” she added. Amy attached a snapshot as a guide for how to check yourself in an easy manor.

“Thank you so much again for all the love and support it really does help and mean so much to me,” she said.

Amy received a lot of birthday love

Within just four hours of posting, Amy’s comments section was flooded with a lot of birthday love.

“Happy birthday beautiful girls! I hope you celebrate your little hearts out as you guys deserve a very special day xxx,” one user wrote. “Happy birthday Amy, hope you make the most of your day and try and celebrate you for the amazing person that you are. Sending lots of love and strength, like always,” another person shared.

“You are a warrior Amy happy birthday to you and your sister,” a third person remarked. “Happy birthday to you both!!!” former Strictly contestant Fleur East wrote.

