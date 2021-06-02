Amazon Prime Video this June has geared itself up another solid month of films and TV shows to keep you glued to the sofa.

After some old romcom favourites, the return of an original drama, or even some award-winning horror?

These guys have you covered.

While the original content slows down for June, there’s still plenty for you to sink your teeth into.

Here’s everything you need to tune into on Amazon Prime Video in June…

Bosch is returning for a seventh and final series (Credit: Amazon Studios)

What TV series are coming to Amazon Prime Video in June?

Dom season 1 (June 4th)

This Brazilian series follows Victor Dantas, a police intelligence agent dedicated to fighting the narcotraffic war.

His only problem? His cocaine-addicted son Pedro, who also happens to be one of the biggest drug lords around.

While it seems the father and son are leading two separate lives, they are headed for a collision.

Introduced to cocaine as a teenager, Pedro has made his way up the ranks to be a leader.

Meanwhile what’s right and what’s wrong blurs for both of them.

Can Victor help his son before it’s too late?

Dom sends a cop’s son into the criminal underworld (Credit: Amazon, Conspiração Filmes)

Bosch season 7 (June 25th)

Amazon’s longest-running original drama is coming to an end this month, with Bosch launching its seventh season.

The story, adapted from Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, sees Detective Harry Bosch on trial for the shooting of a murder suspect.

As the trial continues, Bosch has to confront his past to try and get justice.

Meanwhile, new recruit Julia Brasher catches his eye…

What films will be released on Amazon Prime Video in June?

Amazon Prime Video has a host of old favourites and upcoming cult classics dropping this month.

There are more to come, but the current release slate is…

1st June

Bad Teacher

Justice League

mother!

Ronin

Saint Maud

7th June

The Interpreter

11th June

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2

17th June

Love Rosie

21st June

Reality Bites

25th June

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

26th June

The Emoji Movie

27th June

War Dogs

Escape Room

30th June

The Wedding Guest

