Amazon Prime Video in August 2021: Everything arriving from Modern Love to Nine Perfect Strangers

Amazon Prime Video in August has everything you need for a night in (or if the sun is just a bit too much for you).

From tales of romance to some gripping thrillers, the team has something for everyone.

That’s before we even think about the film classics getting added to their slate.

Here’s everything you have to tune into.

See more tales of complicated romances in Modern Love (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

What TV shows are coming to Amazon Prime Video in August?

Modern Love season 2 (August 13th)

Anthology series Modern Love is back with more romantic tales – this time in New York and Ireland.

Each episode tells a different story about love in its many forms, and the complications that come with it.

The all-star cast includes Kit Harington, Sophie Okonedo, Tobias Menzies, Lucy Boynton, Anna Paquin, Minnie Driver and Dominique Fishback.

Bring the tissues and prepare to cry and have your heart warmed.

Nicole Kidman leads the stacked cast of Nine Perfect Strangers (Credit: Hulu)

Nine Perfect Strangers (August 20th)

Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy lead the all-star cast in this thrilling drama.

Set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation, nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better life.

However, things start taking a turn as Tranquillum House’s methods prove to bring out the worst in those attending.

Read More: Nine Perfect Strangers: Everything we know so far from cast to plot

The show is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty.

The first three episodes drop on August 20th, and then continues weekly.

Cruel Summer

Cruel Summer takes place over three summers in the 1990s and focuses on the fallout of a teenage girl who goes missing.

Following the girl’s disappearance, a seemingly unrelated girl transforms from an awkward misfit to the most popular girl in town.

Eventually, she becomes the most hated person in America.

The series was a smash hit in the US so we’re expecting the same reception here.

What films will be released on Amazon Prime Video in August?

Val (August 6th)

This documentary film follows the life of the legendary actor, Val Kilmer.

The intimate look into the star’s career through his eyes, with access to the star’s intimate home videos as he makes some of his classic films.

Top Gun, Batman, Van Morrison – he’s a legend within his own right.

He also opens up about his battle with throat cancer and his fight to stay positive.

Other releases include:

1st

Deep Impact

2nd

Evolution

Fighting

3rd

The Angry Birds Movie

5th

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

7th

The Secret Life of Pets

Trainwreck

9th

Jumanji

Peter Rabbit

Read More: Check out the latest Amazon Prime Video news here

13th

EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME

16th

Admission

22nd

Fun with Dick and Jane

30th

Kill Me Three Times

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.