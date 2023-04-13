Amanda Owen flooded with support after ex Clive’s sad admission in Lorraine interview

Amanda Owen has been flooded with support after her ex-husband Clive opened up about their split.

Chatting on Lorraine today (April 13), Clive spoke in defence of Amanda – who has come under criticism recently following the Our Yorkshire Farm couple’s split last summer.

Amanda has hit headlines recently following allegations she has been ‘living a double life’. Clive said today of their split: “I behaved badly towards her. I should have been supportive. Amanda’s having a tough time at the moment. I just feel I can’t sit back. I have to say something in her defence, she’s a remarkable woman.”

Clive Owen has set the record straight on his split from Amanda Owen (Credit: YouTube / Channel 5)

Amanda and Clive Owen split

Amanda has come under fire lately over allegations that she was having an affair.

Accused of living a ‘double life’ by the wife of her rumoured lover, the Yorkshire Shepherdess been subjected to online abuse. But Clive’s appearance on Lorraine has swayed opinion.

I think they are such a lovely family and I think Amanda is an inspiration.

One viewer tweeted: “Clive Owen, a masterclass right there in being a good man. I think they are such a lovely family and I think Amanda is an inspiration.” Another agreed: “Love how open and honest Clive is being, not a horrible word said against Amanda.”

One added: “So very sad to hear that you have been attacked by [trolls]. I hope you have a wonderful and blessed life with your family.”

Another said: “Aw bless him for his owning up and recognising his faults. @AmandaOwen8 we love, you chin up darling.”

Amanda Owen appeared on Channel 5’s Our Yorkshire Farm (Credit: YouTube / Channel 5)

Clive Owen: ‘I made a mess of things’

The former couple share nine children together and had their lives followed by film cameras for hit show Our Yorkshire Farm. But in his interview with Lorraine stand-in host Christine, Clive admitted that he found the success hard to handle.

Read more: Amanda Owen living a ‘double life’ and has been having ‘affair for years’, lover’s jilted wife claims

He said: “It was such a change in our lives and I sadly made a right mess of things basically. I had a massive part to play in the relationship ending. A massive part to play. I was ranting and raving and drinking and carrying on. We just got to the point where we couldn’t be together any more.”

Do you think Amanda is an inspiration? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know.