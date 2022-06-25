In the wake of Amanda Owen‘s split from husband Clive, the Yorkshire Shepherdess has been rallying round, spending time with her children.

Amanda and Clive are parents to nine children.

They announced their split earlier this month, following an admission that they were going through a rocky patch.

The star with three of her nine children on her farm (Credit: Amanda Owen/The Game Fair)

Amanda Owen announces split from Clive

Announcing the split, Amanda said: “Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

Read more: Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen ‘excited’ as she announces new project

“This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family.

“Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and wellbeing of our children.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Owen (@yorkshireshepherdess)

Fans ‘feel sorry’ for Clive in wake of split

This week, Amanda uploaded a series of idyllic pictures of some of the couple’s nine children.

They were seen playing among the wild flowers in the lush green hills of their Ravenseat Farm.

Hope Clive is okay. I feel sorry for him.

However, alongside comments about how gorgeous the farm looked and the lovely lives the children were living, some fans expressed their fears for Clive.

Of course, fans of Our Yorkshire Farm will know that Clive isn’t a fan of social media, and was rarely seen in Amanda’s posts when they were together.

One fan of the couple commented: “Hope Clive is okay. I feel sorry for him.”

“Poor Clive,” said another.

“He must be so upset,” said a third.

“How is Clive?” another asked.

Shepherdess Amanda Owen has been spending time on the farm with her kids (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Owen fans bite back

However, others pointed out that the reason for Clive and Amanda’s split hasn’t actually been revealed.

And, as a result, they have “no right to comment on it”.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

One irate fan said: “Do you know them personally? Do you live with them and know all about their relationship? It’s has nothing to do with you.”

Another echoed the same sentiments.

They said: “What the hell has it got to do with you? You know nothing about their marriage or relationship therefore have absolutely no right to comment on it.”

Amanda Owen will appear at The Game Fair next month.

Tell us what you think on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.