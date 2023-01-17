In latest Amanda Owen news, the TV personality has revealed some pretty exciting TV news – and explained how she juggles family life around her television work.

Amanda indicated it’s a big boost for her that filming commitments match up conveniently with her personal life.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess, 48, has a new show on the box soon.

And, ahead of Amanda Owen’s Farming Lives airing on More4, she told the Radio Times how she balances production of the documentary and spending time with her kids.

Amanda Owen, star of Our Yorkshire Farm, has also been in the news headlines after separating from husband Clive (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Owen news: New Year, new show!

Telly fave Amanda also opened up about her separation from husband Clive last June after over 20 years together.

She told the publication: “Look, there are two simple facts: if he thought I was brilliant, and I thought he was brilliant, then we wouldn’t have separated. It’s a fact, isn’t it?”

The former couple share nine children together. Following her and Clive’s split, she adds they “just have to get on with it.”

However, Amanda also indicated she reckons co-parenting is “just a buzzword”.

She suggested the term means in reality they take it in turns to shout at their children.

Amanda Owen ensued filming was done in manageable chunks (Credit: YouTube)

‘The three-day rule’

Continuing to reflect on her family situation, Amanda noted her first solo TV project – consisting of six episodes – was coordinated to ensure she wasn’t away from them for too long.

She went on to explain how filming was consequently done in small sections to ensure matters at home were manageable.

Three days is the maximum amount of carnage that I can cope with on my return.

Amanda added: “We go for the three-day rule. Three days is the maximum number of sandwich boxes and stuff that we can get prepared and the maximum amount of carnage that I can cope with on my return.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Owen (@yorkshireshepherdess)

Amanda has previously revealed how Farming Lives will provide a glimpse of what life is really like for farmers.

She said at the time: “I want to explore just what it means to be a farmer today. In a world where so much more is expected of us than ‘just’ being food providers.

“Along the way I know I’m going to meet some extraordinary, dedicated people. And hear some incredible stories in the most beautiful of settings.”

Next week’s first episode sees her head to Shetland to visit a coastal farm at the UK’s northernmost tip.

Read more: Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen on relationship ‘pressure’ and real reason she split from Clive

Amanda Owen’s Farming Lives will be on More4 on Wednesday January 25.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.