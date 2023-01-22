In latest Amanda Owen news, the Yorkshire Shepherdess has made a candid confession about her appearance amid her split from husband Clive.

The 48-year-old farmer shocked fans in June last year when she and Clive announced their split to their loyal legion of followers.

The former couple share nine children – Raven, 21, Reuben, 19, Miles, 16, Edith, 14, Violet, 12, Sidney, 11, Annas, nine, Clemmy, seven, and six-year-old Nancy.

Amanda Owen has opened up about her appearance (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Owen News: Shepherdess lands new TV show

It’s not all heartbreak for the Yorkshire Shepherdess though as Amanda has landed her own solo series called Farming Lives.

Amanda won the hearts of the nation back in 2018 when she shot to fame on the Channel 5 show Our Yorkshire Farm.

But it seems the mum-of-nine hasn’t swapped out the wellies and mess for the glitz and glamour of the showbiz life just yet.

In a new interview, Amanda candidly opened up about her appearance, ahead of her upcoming solo series.

Amanda Owen opens up about appearance

Speaking to the Mirror, Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda discussed filming Farming Loves, which sees her visit other farms across the UK.

When asked how she feels being a well-known face on TV, Amanda said: “Life has its challenges. Whether that’s in media-land or on the farm. You have to adapt and change over time, don’t you?”

Amanda then went on to make a very-relatable confession appearance – and it just makes us love her more!

Asked by the paper if she enjoys the more glitzy side of her job in the public eye, she said: “Of course I do, although I think at the moment I’d need a very big scrub and a manicure! I enjoy being not what people expect and I hate the idea of stereotyping.

“I might be 6ft 2in and work on the farm, but I can wear heels, stick on false eyelashes and be totally happy talking to a bunch of hill farmers while I’m doing it!”

Amanda’s new show is set to air this week (Credit: YouTube)

Amanda talks new show

Amanda has previously revealed how Farming Lives will provide a glimpse of what life is really like for farmers.

She said at the time: “I want to explore just what it means to be a farmer today. In a world where so much more is expected of us than ‘just’ being food providers.

“Along the way I know I’m going to meet some extraordinary, dedicated people. And hear some incredible stories in the most beautiful of settings.”

In the first episode, we see her head to Shetland to visit a coastal farm at the UK’s northernmost tip.

Amanda Owen’s Farming Lives will be on More4 on Wednesday January 25.

