A Place in the Sun presenter Amanda Lamb has shared the heartbreaking message she sent to her former co-star Jonnie Irwin after she learned of his terminal cancer diagnosis.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Daily, Amanda revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Jonnie recently. But she did reveal she sent him a message to say she was “thinking of him” and his wife Jessica, with whom he shares three young sons.

Amanda Lamb, now fronting the Saved and Remade Workshop, has hinted about a return to A Place in the Sun (Credit: Really)

Amanda Lamb sends message to A Place in the Sun pal Jonnie

TV favourite Amanda told us: “I don’t keep in touch with many of them [her former co-stars], we occasionally touch base when we’re on Instagram and things like that. I haven’t spoken to Jonnie. I sent him a message, I reached out and said I was thinking of him, sending them all lots of love,” she said.

He’s a lovely lovely man, I wish him all the love in the world because he’s lovely.

The presenter then added: “He’s a lovely lovely man, I wish him all the love in the world because he’s lovely.” Jonnie hasn’t shared a health update recently, but last week he did admit that they’ve been struggling with some home improvements.

‘Lovely’ Jonnie Irwin has terminal cancer (Credit: YouTube)

Star hints she’s returning to Channel 4 show

Elsewhere in the interview, former A Place in the Sun host Amanda teased that she might just be returning to the Channel 4 show that the pals fronted. She told us she’d got a taste of what it was like to go back on the road while filming the Holiday Home Show.

Amanda then added: “But rumours are I might be going back to do a few episodes so watch this space. I can’t tell you any more because it’s a secret but I might be doing some. You’ll have to wait and see!”

The presenter is a busy girl who’s currently on screen in Really’s Saved and Remade Workshop. However, that’s not the reason she won’t sign up to Strictly Come Dancing or I’m A Celebrity.

‘There aren’t many tall hunky dancers’

She told us: “We were talking about it the other day. I was saying about I’m A Celeb and do you know what, I’m in awe of people that do it but all of them, I can’t dance, and the thought of having to do that every Saturday night would make me feel sick. I know my limitations, I know what I can do and I know what I’m good at and sitting in a jungle and dancing is not one of them.”

Amanda then added of Strictly: “Also I’m really tall, there aren’t many tall hunky dancers any more. I’m 5ft 11in before heels so I don’t know who they’d pair me with even if I was going to do it. They’re all quite short, apart from Graziano [Di Prima]. Although I’d love to hang out with Johannes [Radebe] but not do any of the dancing!”

Hard no to OnlyFans!

OnlyFans is another thing Amanda vowed she’ll never do.

“Oh God I couldn’t imagine anything worse. There is absolutely no way on God’s earth that will ever ever happen. Not taking away from anyone that does it but I can categorically say no thank you very much. I couldn’t think of anything worse. It’s never going to happen,” she declared.

She was flattered and shocked by recent comments from her followers after she posted a picture of herself on the beach in a bikini, though – the first time in 10 years she’s worn one.

“I did not expect the reaction to be like it was. I was on our beach, I was with my girlfriends, I said Willow [Amanda’s daughter], take a picture of Mamma. When I looked at it there were a few bits wibbling and wobbling around but it’s still all relatively upright. I put it online without thinking about it and it got loads of likes and comments.

“I think the thing is we spend so much time worrying about what other people think about us and other people are doing exactly the same thing. There comes a point where you have to say, do you know what, just chuck on a swimsuit or bikini and get out there.”

‘In my thirties and forties I totally abused my body’

Reflecting on her recent 50th birthday, Amanda added: “I probably feel stronger and fitter and healthier than I have for years. Up until now you probably take it for granted. In my thirties and forties I totally abused my body. Now I look at it and think you’ve got to start looking after it now. I feel good.

“That’s another thing that happens when you hit 50. You think blimey I’ve over the halfway mark, it’s not all downhill but I am over the halfway mark and I think to myself that I’ve got to make sure I enjoy every second of it.”

On her recent weight loss

Speaking about her recent weight loss, Amanda added: “For me, I swing, I have a certain amount of weight and I swing between the two. I’ve got used to the fact I’m never going to be a size six. That’s never going to happen and I wouldn’t want it to.

“I live in a three-storey townhouse and you can guarantee that when I get to the bottom the kids will be like, Mum! I want to be able to still do run back up without needing a lung transplant when you get to the top. It’s more about being strong than what I weigh. Although I’ve love to be a bit more toned,” she admitted.

“I’d love to be able to bend down in my jeans and not have my zip pop open, but you know, there’s leggings for that!”

The Saved and Remade Workshop, hosted by Amanda Lamb, airs weekly on Really from Monday May 15. at 9pm. It is also available to stream on discovery+.

