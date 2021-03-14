Amanda Holden said her kids and husband are used to seeing her with no clothes on around the house, as she opened up about being comfortable in her birthday suit.

The TV star regularly stuns her social media followers on Twitter and Instagram with her red-carpet looks and eye-popping outfits.

But it turns out at home, Amanda likes to wear a little less!

Amanda likes to be naked at home (Credit: ITV/ YouTube)

Amanda Holden says kids and husband are used ot her constantly being naked

She said that it’s “normal” for her family to see her walking around her home in the buff and recalled a cheeky story.

Amanda told You magazine: “Oh, no one noticed. It’s absolutely par for the course for me to be walking around with no clothes on in our house.

“I was quite literally the Naked Chef. I got out of the shower, realised I was running late so didn’t bother to get dressed.

“I just raced downstairs, got the potatoes on, the meat in the oven and my veggie option. It definitely made it more interesting.”

Amanda shares her two children with her husband Chris Hughes.

The BGT judge added that, now her daughter Lexi is older, she “does a bit of eye-rolling every now and again”. But she said they are “all very used to [it]” otherwise.

Amanda Holden regularly stuns fans with her ageless beauty (Credit: SplashNews.com)

BGT judge Amanda strips off for her birthday

Amanda celebrated her 50th birthday on February 16 this year.

“I’m looking forward to enjoying my fifties, and I have no plans on slowing down anytime soon,” said the star.

To make the occasion, she stripped down to her pants to show off her age-defying figure.

Amanda also revealed that her BGT co-star Simon Cowell had trolled her on her big day.

The music mogul teased that he’d brought Amanda a Zimmer frame as a gift.

As a result, she told fans on Instagram, “Thank you to my hilarious friend @simoncowell for my wonderful gift!” along with a crying-laughing emoji and a red love heart.

