Amanda Holden took to Instagram to confirm a second series of I Can See Your Voice by sharing a sneak, behind-the-scenes peek.

The star, 50, took to the social media site to make the reveal and fans were excited.

A glam-looking Amanda walked onto the set, and filmed a little video letting fans know that the show was on its way back to BBC One.

“Hi, I’m behind the scenes of… I Can See Your Voice,” she whispered as she walked into the panel area.

“We’re filming another series because it went so well and you enjoyed it, which was brilliant.”

She also captioned the video: “You loved the first series so much that we are already filming series 2 of #ICanSeeYourVoice [party emoji] Backstage [eyes emoji].”

Amanda gave fans a behind-the-scenes sneaky peek (Credit: BBC)

What is I Can See Your Voice all about?

I Can See Your Voice debuted on BBC One earlier in April this year (2021) and feature host Paddy McGuinness.

He challenged a panel consisting of Amanda, Alison Hammond, Jimmy Carr and a guest to guess whether six mystery singers could actually sing or not.

Through a series of rounds, the contestants revealed their background and lipsynched to songs.

And, judging them on their look and their stage persona, the panel had to guess if they could hold a tune or were tone-deaf.

Guests throughout the series included Nadine Coyle, Ronan Keating and Louise Redknapp.

Amanda and the gang will be back (Credit: BBC)

How did fans react to the news that Amanda Holden shared on Instagram?

As soon as Amanda announced the news, fans rejoiced at the idea of a second series.

“So glad it’s coming back again,” one wrote, adding a fire emoji.

Another said: “So glad there’s another season! Can’t wait for it and you’re looking utterly stunning.”

“Wowww, this is gonna be incredible,” a third commented with hearts-for-eyes emojis.

Finally, a fourth remembered back to the first series and said: “I think what we all loved was yours and Allison’s laughs!!”