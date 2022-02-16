Amanda Holden pours herself into kinky black bra in sizzling birthday snap

Amanda Holden has marked her 51st birthday with a saucy Instagram snap.

The Britain’s Got Talent star is known for her age-defying social media shots and her latest is no different.

Amanda posed in a revealing black bra in a new sizzling snap to celebrate her birthday milestone.

Amanda Holden celebrated her birthday with a saucy snap (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She captioned the cheeky snap: “Hello 51.”

Fans rushed to compliment the star, with one saying: “Good lord woman! Happy birthday!”

A second replied: “You’ve never looked better wow!”

A third impressed fan said: “You just keep getting better with age! Happy birthday!”

“How the hell are you 51, are you drinking from the fountain of eternal youth?! Happy Birthday” added a fourth follower.

Meanwhile, Amanda is celebrating her birthday on holiday.

She recently headed off for the half-term break with her daughters Lexi, 16, and Holly, 10.

Amanda Holden is enjoying celebrating her birthday abroad (Credit: SplashNews.com)

TV’s Amanda Holden fights back against age critics

Amanda has always been open about wanting to fight back against people who criticise her for showing off her body.

She recently confessed that she “doesn’t believe” in rules pushed on her and other women her age.

“Who says that once you reach a certain age women have to dress a certain way, act a certain way? I don’t believe in those rules,” she told You Magazine last year.

“You do what makes you happy, what puts a smile on your face and, to be honest, you have got to an age where you care a lot less about what people think.”

Amanda went on to say that she considers herself lucky to look the way she does despite being over 50.

She said: “I consider myself lucky to be following women like Kylie Minogue, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston, who have really celebrated their 50th year by being grateful for their success, happy with their lives and still looking really hot.”

