Amanda Holden is reportedly “horrified” after a weight loss ad claimed she lost two stone in just six weeks.

Not only that, the ad claims Amanda used diet pills to achieve the supposed weight loss.

And, once her Britain’s Got Talent bosses found out, they were furious – leading Amanda to quit the show.

So what really happened? Read on to find out…

The report claimed Amanda Holden had lost two stone thanks to diet pills (Credit: Splash News)

Amanda Holden victim of weight loss ad scam

The BGT favourite has actually fallen victim to a scam advert doing the rounds on Facebook.

According to The Sun, it takes the form of a fake news article – and it tells fans she has angered ITV bosses by losing too much weight.

She’s been used as the face of keto diet pills in the scam ads – and it falsely claims Holly Willoughby, Emma Willis and Alesha Dixon endorse the pills too.

The report apparently even goes so far as to suggest that Amanda decided to leave BGT after 14 years over the row.

The star has previously admitted she doesn’t follow fad diets (Credit: Splash News)

However, the truth is the popular star will return to the show’s panel later this month when auditions start.

A source close to Amanda is reported as saying: “Amanda is horrified that she’d be targeted in that way.

“The last thing she’d want is for her fans to be scammed into buying a product, or thinking she’d quit BGT.”

ED! has contacted a rep for Amanda for a comment on this story.

The fake news article incorrectly stated Amanda had quit BGT (Credit: ITV)

How does Amanda maintain her figure?

However, it’s not the first time Amanda has fallen victim to such a scam.

Back in 2019 she took to social media to warn her followers about another fake keto advert doing the rounds.

Speaking previously, Amanda has revealed how she maintains her figure – and it’s not by following fad diets, she insists.

She told Top Sante: “I joke about my love of alcohol but honestly when I say I exercise to drink, it is true! I can balance one off against the other.”

She added: “I’m not one of those people who follows fad diets or someone who removes certain foods from my diet.”

