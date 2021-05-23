Amanda Holden has Eurovision viewers in stitches with her ‘chicken’ dress

Amanda Holden amused Eurovision viewers who questioned why she was dressed as “a chicken” – and it gave us all the laugh we needed.

The TV star’s outfits often get attention for being a little on the risqué side.

But the comments she got after appearing at the song contest were nothing to do with flashing the flesh.

Amanda Holden got a Eurovision ‘nul points’ from viewers for her dress (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Eurovision 2021: When did the UK last win?

Instead, people tuning in could not work out what was going on with the fitted, sparkly number, which was covered with feathers around the neckline and on the sleeves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

The Britain’s Got Talent judge was tasked with handing out the points from the UK jury on the show, but her outfit was quite the distraction.

Viewers were baffled by the frock

“Why is Amanda Holden dressed as a chicken?” several people tweeted.

Another asked why she was dressed like “an extra from Chicken Run”.

“Many chickens have died to make Amanda Holden’s outfit,” quipped another.

One viewer joked that Amanda would probably be binning the outfit afterwards.

“I should imagine Amanda Holden is afraid to read the newspapers this morning and has got rid of her awful dress she was wearing last night to the nearest animal charity shop!” they said.

Amanda Holden is known for her attention-grabbing fashion choices (Credit: SplashNews)

Some viewers saw dogs rather than chickens when they looked at the fringed frock.

One teased that Amanda looked like “a poodle” and another suggested that she “looked like she’d strapped a few Pekingese to her dress”.

Amanda’s pre-Eurovision dress got a big reaction too

The dress wasn’t the first of Amanda’s Eurovision choices to stun fans.

The star, 50, donned an extremely skimpy Union Jack inspired dress to celebrate the competition before it started.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

The snap shared on Instagram showed Amanda modelling the barely-there frock at a studio in London. With the London Eye visible from the window, she gazed at herself in the mirror while pouting.

Read more: Amanda Holden stuns Instagram fans with bra-less selfie

She was then inundated with comments from her 1.7 million followers, with many saying she looked “fantastic” and posting flaming hot emojis.

“Wowsers!” said another impressed fan.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.