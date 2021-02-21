Amanda Holden is reportedly set to host a new Blind Date-style show on the BBC – and apparently TV bosses are convinced she could be the next Cilla Black.

The show will apparently be very tongue-in-cheek with the source revealing that a trap door will shift the rejected dates out.

And contestants will be able to pick potential partners from a line-up of eligible suitors.

Could Amanda Holden be the next love guru? (Credit: SplashNews)

What do we know about the new Amanda Holden Blind Date show?

A source said: “Execs are thrilled to have Amanda on board. She is perfect for a dating show because she has a great sense of humour.”

Everyone working on the show thinks she has the potential to be just like Cilla.

They added to the Daily Star: “Everyone working on the show thinks she has the potential to be just like Cilla [Black] was years ago on Blind Date.”

Was Amanda on Blind Date?

Yes indeed she was – the married mum-of-two, 50, appeared on Blind Date in 1991.

Wowing the audience in a slinky black top, she later confessed she’d only appeared “for a laugh”.

Aged just 19 at the time, she later said she’d actually been engaged at the time.

The late Cilla Black with her good pal Paul O’Grady (Credit: SplashNews)

She previously told Reader’s Digest: “I was actually down as a reserve, but someone was forced to pull out, which left me centre-stage, so to speak.

“I was actually engaged at the time, but it was all done for a laugh and the producers knew I wasn’t single.”

On the episode she said her dream man was Jack Nicholson, and that she loved a man of “experience”.

She would later go onto to marry Les Dennis when she was just 22 and he was 40.

And if the new show is to go ahead, it will mark 30 years since this first Blind Date appearance.

Amanda appeared on Blind Date as a teen (Credit: SplashNews)

Did Amanda break lockdown rules?

The good news comes in spite of Amanda Holden’s recent alleged lockdown breach.

Last weekend she travelled 200 miles to visit her elderly parents ahead of her 50th birthday.

Her agent insisted she visited after receiving a distressing call from her father and that she was “devastated” to have broken lockdown rules.

Amanda’s rep said: “Amanda is aware that all families are going through difficulty during these turbulent times but received a distressing telephone call from her elderly father on Friday afternoon.

“Amanda is aware of the travel rules and is devastated she had to break them on this one occasion.”

*ED has contacted Amanda Holden’s representative for comment.

