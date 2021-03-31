Amanda Holden has landed her own BBC dating show.
Teasing the project, the Britain’s Got Talent judge revealed it has “always been a dream” to help singletons find love.
It’s claimed the show will feature contestants choosing their potential partners from a line-up of eligible suitors.
What did Amanda Holden say?
Meanwhile, Amanda told Woman’s Own magazine: “It’s always been a dream of mine to have my own dating show.
“I’m excited that I’m working on something special with the BBC at the moment.”
Furthermore, the news comes shortly after reports circulated about her potential hosting role.
Last month, The Daily Star Sunday claimed: “Execs are thrilled to have Amanda on board. She is perfect for a dating show because she has a great sense of humour.
“Everyone working on the show thinks she has the potential to be just like Cilla was years ago on Blind Date. There’s a lot of excitement about this.”
The BBC declined to comment when approached by ED!.
Did Amanda appear on Blind Date?
Yes, the mum-of-two appeared on Blind Date in 1991.
Aged just 19 at the time, she later confessed she’d only appeared “for a laugh”.
She previously told Reader’s Digest: “I was actually engaged at the time.
“But it was all done for a laugh and the producers knew I wasn’t single.”
Meanwhile, last week, Amanda stunned fans as she posed in a racy bunny outfit with pal Ashley Roberts.
On Instagram, the duo posed in matching bunny outfits, complete with fluffy hoods and rabbit ears.
