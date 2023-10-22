Amanda Holden breaks silence on David Walliams’ ‘sad’ BGT exit: ‘It’s always worrying’

Britain’s Got Talent star Amanda Holden has broken her silence on co-star David Walliams and his ‘sad’ exit from BGT.

This follows a recent scandal which saw the Little Britain comedian axed from the ITV talent show.

David left the show after a tenure of ten years as judge – after audio of him allegedly badmouthing contestants was leaked to the public. David is now said to be in a lawsuit with the show’s production company, claiming that the audio should never have been heard.

Amanda has spoken out about David (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Amanda Holden speaks out on David Walliams’ ‘sad’ BGT exit

Co-judge Amanda has spoken out on David’s exit from the series. Speaking to The Sun, Amanda reveals how she feels about David’s shock departure from the talent show.

Alesha and I love David. It was sad when he went. I’m in touch with him. Always. We’re always supportive of David

“Well, Alesha [Dixon] and I love David. It was sad when he went. I’m in touch with him. Always. We’re always supportive of David,” Amanda said.

Bruno will return to BGT next year (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Amanda Holden reveals ‘admiration’ for BGT judge Bruno Tonioli

David has since been replaced by Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli, who will be returning for the 2024 series of Britain’s Got Talent.

“It’s always worrying when things change,” Amanda said, of Bruno’s appointment. “But Simon [Cowell] is the king of reinvention. Panels can always do with a little freshen-up, and it worked. I think the ratings were higher than previously.”

Speaking on her relationship to Bruno, Amanda said: “I’ve known Bruno for years. I’ve been on holiday with him, we’ve had dinners. When we did the last series, it would be me and him cracking open a bottle of red when it got quite late. He has never said a bad word about anyone. He’s amazingly discreet, but he tells me great stories! I really have so much admiration for him.”

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent favourite welcomes second baby and shares first picture and sentimental name

What do you think of our story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!