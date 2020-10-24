BGT judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon could reportedly be in line for pay rises after the latter got ‘upset’ over an apparent gender pay gap.

Amanda, 49, and Alesha, 42, were revealed to earn “less than half” of their BGT counterpart David Walliams.

But now reports claim that with the backing of Simon Cowell, they’re set for a pay rise.

Amand and Alesha earn less than their counterparts (Credit: ITV)

What do Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon earn on BGT?

The Sun reported that David earns £1.5million from the show, compared to Amanda’s £700,000.

Alesha, the newspaper claimed, earns £450,000.

Right at the top is big cheese Simon, who reportedly pockets £2.5million from the hot talent contest.

Amanda recently said that she “didn’t understand” the gender pay gap.

Alesha and Amanda have fought for equal pay (Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

What is being done about the gender pay gap on BGT?

A source told the newspaper: “Alesha was rightly upset when she read the pay discrepancies in black and white. The story also ruffled feathers behind the scenes.

The story also ruffled feathers behind the scenes.

“Although Simon isn’t responsible for pay deals, he does have ‘sway’ with ITV management and asked the matter to be investigated internally.

“Simon realised this apparent sexism wasn’t a good look. He’s demanded something be done, and the matter is being reviewed.”

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Why has it been a controversial year for BGT?

The news comes after a controversial year for the ITV ratings-winner.

BGT became the most complained-about show of the decade after regulator Ofcom received over 27,000 complaints.

Ashley Banjo’s dance troupe Diversity hit the headlines after their powerful Black Lives Matter-inspired routine.

The show also received complaints because of Amanda’s revealing outfits and Alesha’s BLM necklace.

Finally, complaints were received about finalist Nabil Abdulrashid’s comedy routine, which mocked racism.

