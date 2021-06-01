Amanda Burton is a famous Northern Irish actress who has a supporting role in the Channel 5 series Anne Boleyn.

Amanda, 64, plays Lady Anne Shelton in the three-part psychological drama.

So who was this historical figure? And what other roles is Amanda well-known for?

Who is Amanda Burton in Anne Boleyn?

She plays Lady Anne Shelton in the three-part mini-series Anne Boleyn on Channel 5.

Who was Lady Anne Shelton?

Lady Anne Shelton was one of Anne Boleyn’s aunts and brother to her father, Thomas Boleyn, 1st Earl of Wiltshire.

When Anne Boleyn married Henry VIII, she was installed as a courtier at the palace, and was instructed to help care for Princess Mary (who would later become Mary 1).

But she is said to have fallen out with Anne when Henry VIII may have had an affair with her daughter and Anne’s cousin, Madge Shelton.

Upon Anne’s imprisonment, Lady Anne Shelton was one of the group of women ordered to take care of her.

However, she is believed to have been dismissed by the time of Anne’s execution.

Lady Anne had ten children – seven daughters and three sons.

She died around 72 years of age.

Who does Amanda Burton play in Marcella?

Amanda plays Katherine Maguire in series three of the Anna Friel starring drama Marcella.

Katherine is a wealthy woman and the matriarch of a notorious crime family in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

In a past interview Amanda described Katherine as someone who never forgets her humble beginnings.

She has funded a wing at an art gallery and helped establish a new housing development for the underprivileged.

Yet all her money ultimately comes from corruption.

Amanda Burton in Silent Witness

The much-loved actress played Sam Ryan in Silent Witness across some 54 episodes.

She left the show in 2004 as she simply believed it was time to move on.

And indeed many prominent television roles ensued.

What else has she been in?

Amanda’s acting career dates back to the early 1980s.

Her breakout role was in the soap opera Brookside.

Amanda played Heather Huntingdon from 1982-1985.

Additional stand-out roles include playing Dr. Beth Glover in Peak Practice, Commander Clare Bake in the television series The Commander and as Karen Fisher on Waterloo Road.

Did Amanda Burton suffer a stroke?

Her character on Marcella, Katherine Maguire has suffered two strokes.

In the series she is ultimately clinging on to her health and power, and is determined for her family to remain as one of the top crime families in Northern Ireland.

As the series progresses, her health deteriorates, and she is semi-paralysed and struggles to communicate.

When is Anne Boleyn on?

Anne Boleyn in on Channel 5 across three evenings this week.

The first episode launches at 9pm on Tuesday June 1.

Once the mini-series has aired, all three episodes will be available to stream on the app All5.

