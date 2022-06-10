Amanda and Clive Owen had been “living apart for months” before news of their split was announced, neighbours have claimed.

News broke yesterday (June 9) that the couple – who have nine children – have sadly decided to call it quits.

It came after speculation about their marriage after they admitted to a “rocky patch“.

Now neighbours have speculated about the reason behind the split, and when it actually happened.

Amanda and Clive Owen split: Neighbours wade in

Neighbours spoke to the Daily Mail about the couple’s sad split.

They alleged that it was an “open secret” in the area surrounding their Ravenseat farm that they had been “having problems”.

The neighbour continued to claim that Amanda and Clive had been “living apart for months” ahead of yesterday’s announcement.

“It’s been an open secret across the dale for a long time that they have been having problems and have been living apart,” the neighbour claimed.

They continued to allege that Amanda had been living in the couple’s “holiday let”.

This is said to be a cottage a mile away from Ravenseat.

Clive, meanwhile, is said to have stayed at the farm “where he’s always been”.

‘It won’t be a normal divorce’

Neighbours also speculated about what the future holds for the couple, admitting it won’t be a “normal” divorce.

This is because the couple have a lot of children, many of them in primary school, and run a huge farm together, the neighbour said.

“The problem they’re going to have is that this won’t be a divorce in the normal sense of the word where two people can go their separate ways,” the neighbour claimed.

Others said that it was “no surprise” that the couple had split.

They went on to claim that Amanda had been “caught up in her career in the spotlight”.

ED! contacted reps for Amanda Owen for a comment on this story. They had no further statement to add.

Amanda and Clive Owen release statement

Amanda shared the sad news on social media yesterday.

“This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family,” the statement read.

And they also revealed how they see it working going forward.

“Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and wellbeing of our children,” the statement said.

