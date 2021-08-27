When did Sophie Thompson win Celebrity MasterChef and is she related to Emma Thompson?

Sophie Thompson is one of the judges on tonight’s episode of Celebrity Masterchef.

As well as being a former winner, she’s one of the most recognisable faces of the big and small screen, as well as theatre.

Hamlet, Guys and Dolls, and an Olivier award-winning turn in Into the Woods have made Sophie a renowned name in the world of theatre.

On screen Sophie has starred in EastEnders, Coronation Street, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Sophie is returning to Celebrity Masterchef ‘s current series as a judge alongside John Partridge and Vicky Pattison.

Sophie Thompson taking part in Celebrity MasterChef 2014 (Credit: BBC)

Is Sophie Thompson related to Emma Thompson?

Sophie, 59, is Emma Thompson‘s little sister.

Emma shot to fame in the 1992 Classic Howard’s End, picking up an Oscar and a BAFTA for best leading actress – husband Greg is on Strictly Come Dancing this year.

Emma and Sophie have a very close relationship (Credit Splash News)

The sisters enjoy a very close relationship.

On the subject of them working together, she has said if the casting was right they’d be ‘utterly delighted’.

Sophie added: “We’re both a couple of old experienced hags and we’d say, ‘What d’you think, babes?’ If it made sense I’m sure we’d both leap at the challenge.”

Both Sophie and Emma have starred in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Sophie as Mafalda Hopkirk, and Emma as Sybill Trelawny.

Writer and narrator of iconic children’s programme The Magic Roundabout, Eric Thompson, was their father, but he died when she was just 19.

Their mother is actress and presenter Phyllida Law, now 89.

Is Sophie married?

Sophie married actor Richard Lumsden, who she met on the set of Sense and Sensibility, in 1995.

But they split in 2015 after 20 years of marriage.

The couple have two children, Ernie, 24, and Walter, 21.

If Sophie is currently in a relationship, she’s keeping it private.

Who did Sophie Thompson play on Coronation Street?

Sophie graced the cobbles of ITV’s Corrie as fake psychic Rosemary Piper for three months in 2018.

But her storyline ended when her character extorted £3,000 from Gail Platt and Roy Cropper exposed her.

From 2006-2007 Sophie was in EastEnders as Phil Mitchell’s girlfriend Stella Crawford, who eventually met a sticky end.

Other TV credits include Mr. Bean, Agatha Christie’s Poirot, Casualty and Doc Martin, to name a few.

Sophie stepped onto the big screen with 1996’s Emma, 2010’s epic Eat Pray Love and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

When did Sophie win Celebrity Masterchef?

Sophie appeared on Celebrity Masterchef and won series 9 back in 2014.

She beat Russell Grant, Jodie Kidd, Susannah Constantine and Todd Carty to the top spot.

Later that year she wrote and published her debut cook book, My Family Kitchen.

