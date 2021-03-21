All Star Musicals is back for a new special tonight – so here’s a rundown on the host John Barrowman and the celebrities taking part in the cast.

The hit show has been off the air since 2019, taking a temporary break due to the pandemic.

But it is set to be back on top form – and has a stellar celebrity line-up.

Each celebrity will be mentored by West End star Elaine Paige.

As well as receive top notch choreograph training. Their performances will be supported by a chorus line and they will perform hits from the likes of The Greatest Showman, Chicago and Guys & Dolls.

Who are the judges?

Their performances will be rated by judges Elaine Paige, Trevor Dion Nicholas and Samantha Barks.

Elaine Paige, 73, is a world famous musical singer and performer. She is particularly well-known for her starring roles in Cats and Evita.

While Trevor Don Nicholas is an American performer who played the Genie in Aladdin in the UK West End production.

Samantha Barks is a major musical star (Credit: SplashNews)

And pre-pandemic he starred in Hamilton.

While Samantha Barks, 30, is a British actress and singer who found fame with the television series I’d Do Anything. She will reprise her role as Elsa in Frozen once theatres reopen later this year.

This trio will also perform a musical number on the big night.

Is John Barrowman still hosting?

US star John Barrowman on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Yes, actor and media personality John Barrowman, 54, is back to host this one-off celeb laden special.

John appeared on Good Morning Britain on Friday to speak about the upcoming show.

However, he launched into a tirade demanding more be down from the government to support the arts.

He ranted: “Let me start with the £200million that has been given to the theatre industry, well most of that went to theatres around the country and to West End theatres and producers.

“Not much of that went to the actors and performers, the stage hands, the wig mistresses, the sound people, the front of house staff – everybody else who is involved with theatre.”

Who are the All Star Musicals celebrities?

This one off special features a celebrity judge, doctor and several actors…

Political Journalist Robert Peston

Journo Robert doesn’t care if he’s mocked (Credit: ITV)

Robert, 60, is the political editor for ITV News. He is set to perform Frank Sinatra’s hit Luck Be A Lady, from the musical Guys and Dolls.

He said: “I love singing though I haven’t sung in front of an audience since university.

“And I have always adored old Broadway and Hollywood musicals, a passion I inherited from my late dad.

“So in the middle of lockdown, when asked by ITV whether I fancied indulging a fantasy and learning how to sing and perform one of my favourite show numbers, I thought, ‘yes’.

“I will make a fool of myself, but I could not care less.”

Doctor and ITV star Doctor Ranj Singh

TV star and NHS doctor Dr Ranj is putting his musical skills to the test (Credit: SplashNews)

Ranj, 41, is a British doctor and regular medical contributor to ITV. He also competed on 2018’s Strictly Come Dancing and is beloved the nation over by toddlers for his CBeebies show Get Well Soon.

He said of his musical debut: “People know me from my medical job, but my very first love was actually music.

“I’ve loved singing since I was a little child and it’s always been really special to me. I’ve never had the guts to do it on screen, but this opportunity to perform in front of musical theatre legends was too good to miss!”

Actor Barney Walsh

Actor Barney admits he’s not a singer or dancer (Credit: SplashNews)

Barney, 23, is up-and-coming actor and best known for starring alongside his dad, Bradley Walsh, on the hit ITV series Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad.

He’s never sung or danced professionally – but he loves musicals!

Barney explained: “Acting is my profession and to get the chance to perform is always an incredibly exciting feeling.

“That being said, it’s going to be a challenge because I’ve never sung or danced before in my life, let alone on a stage, with an ensemble, in front of some of the most decorated musical theatre professionals in the world!”

Barrister and telly judge Robert Rinder

Judge Rinder is a huge fan of musicals (Credit: SplashNews)

Robert, 42, is particularly well-known for hit hit series Judge Rinder.

But the star is now ready to tackle his ‘bucket list’ item of performing a musical number.

He said: “I’m really excited to take part in All Star Musicals.

“I always choose things to do that I enjoy and I love theatre, especially musicals. Musicals are a real passion of mine and this is a real bucket list activity for me.”

Actress Jessica Hynes

Jessica Hynes is a serious actress and writer (Credit: SplashNews)

Jessica, 48, is an actress and writer. You may recognise her from her roles in Years and Years, Paddington 2, The Royle Family and Bridget Jones 2 and 3.

She says her musical number is daunting but she’s excited to give it her best.

She said: “It’s a pure joy and a privilege to work with people with such passion and skill on such a fun show. Having fun and doing things you enjoy – just because you enjoy them is a good way to stay young at heart and this show seemed like it would be a lot of fun to do!

“Creating a fully-fledged musical number from scratch with limited rehearsal is daunting but I’m working with the best of the best so I’m confident we’ll do it!”

Luisa Bradshaw-White

Actress Luisa is best known for her starring soap roles (Credit: SplashNews)

Luisa, 46, is best known for her roles in EastEnders, Bad Girls and Holby City.

She’s a MASSIVE musicals fan and can’t wait for her opportunity to shine.

She said: “I love singing. This is a secret dream to do a show like this!

“It scares me hugely but I really wanted to teach my kids that even though something may be so out of your comfort zone – do it anyway – it could be the best memory of your life. And life is all about pushing boundaries and making memories, right?”

When is All Star Musicals on?

All Stars Musicals is on this Sunday, March 21, from 6.30pm.

