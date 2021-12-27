ITV viewers defend Fern Britton as she faces backlash over All Star Musicals appearance

ITV viewers have defended Fern Britton after she faced backlash over her appearance on All Star Musicals.

Some viewers were less than impressed with the 64-year-old’s singing, whilst others thought she’d been “robbed” of victory.

What did Fern Britton do on All Star Musicals?

Fern performed Super Trouper on All Star Musicals (Credit: ITV)

All Star Musicals returned last night (Sunday, December 26), with six celebrities taking to the stage to perform.

As well as Fern Britton, the other celebrities included Ben Miller, Catherine Tyldesley, Anita Rani, Radzi Chinyanganya, and Gyles Brandreth.

Fern was the final celebrity to sing last night. The former This Morning presenter dressed as Donna from Mamma Mia to perform ABBA’s iconic hit – Super Trouper.

However, despite pulling out all the stops, Fern’s rendition of the ABBA classic failed to be a hit with ITV viewers.

In fact, it took just moments into her performance for viewers to slam the star.

What did viewers say about Fern Britton’s performance?

One fan accused Fern of “slaughtering” the ABBA classic (Credit: ITV)

Viewers took to Twitter to both slam Fern, and defend her.

“Nothing says Christmas like watching Fern Britton slaughter Super Trouper on ITV,” one viewer wrote.

“I think the sound man who had to listen to Fern through a set of headphones should get the Queen’s award for gallantry this year,” another said.

“Fern just awful. Judges must be deaf,” a third tweeted.

But some fans were on Fern’s side and defended the presenter’s performance online.

“How did Fern not win,” one outraged viewer asked.

“Well done @Fern__Britton you smashed it loved your performance,” another said.

“Smiling from ear to ear watching Fern Britton clearly having a fab time!” a third tweeted.

What did the star say about appearing on All Star Musicals?

Some viewers defended Fern, whilst others slammed her (Credit: ITV)

Ahead of her appearance on All Star Musicals, Fern spoke to the Loose Women about why she was taking part.

The star revealed that she was going to be following in her father’s footsteps by performing on the show.

“Well yes, you know my father was a very big star in the West End. Particularly in musicals but also you know drama, comedy on television,” she said.

“And so I thought, well I mean perhaps there is something in the genes that means I can do something in a musical.”

“The answer is no,” she admitted.

Despite some fans believing Fern should have won, it was in fact Catherine Tyldesley who walked away victorious. The 38-year-old actor performed a stunning rendition of Memory from Cats to win.

