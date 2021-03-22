All Star Musicals ITV Barney Walsh
All Star Musicals: Barney Walsh fans divided over his score as some claim he was ‘robbed’

He sang a song from Half a Sixpence

By Richard Bell

ITV aired All Star Musicals last night and divided viewers as some claimed the judges ‘robbed’ Barney Walsh of a decent score.

During the programme on Sunday (March 21), Barney – whose dad is The Chase host Bradley Walsh – sang Flash, Bang Wallop, a song from the musical Half a Sixpence.

In All Star Musicals, Barney performed Flash, Bang Wallop (Credit: ITV)

What score did Barney Walsh get in ITV show All Star Musicals?

The judges gave Breaking Dad star Barney an overall score of 26.

In comparison, Judge Robert Rinder, who sang Be Our Guest from Beauty and the Beast, won with a score of 30.

The All Star Musicals judges awarded Barney a score of 26 (Credit: ITV)

Read more: OPINION: ‘Bradley and Barney Walsh’s fourth series of Breaking Dad could be even better – here’s how’

Also competing on the show were presenter Robert Peston, actress Jessica Hynes, Dr Ranj Singh and EastEnders‘ Luisa Bradshaw-White.

On Twitter, some viewers claimed Barney had, unfortunately, received the hardest song to sing. Others said he had been “robbed”.

Some viewers felt Barney should have got a higher score (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say?

One said: “They gave Barney the hardest song to sing and a ridiculous dance routine, he nailed it and they still marked him down! Hmm… #allstarmusicals.”

A second wrote: “#allstarmusicals @ITV Barney Walsh or Dr Ranj should have won, they had the best performance, they were insane @DrRanj #barneywalsh.”

They gave Barney the hardest song to sing and a ridiculous dance routine.

A third tweeted: “Barney was robbed #allstarmusicals.”

Another agreed: “Wasn’t he just!”

Someone else said: “Barney Walsh should have been scored higher than what the judges scored him. Dear @BradleyWalsh, do tell #BarneyWalsh we are proud of his performance. #AllStarMusicals @JohnBarrowman.”

Read more: Breaking Dad star Bradley Walsh reveals nasty head injury after accident during filming

A sixth put: “Catching up on this… Rinder gets 30… but Barney is streets ahead and scores less? What’s the point? #AllStarMusicals.”

“Barney was undermarked and should have won,” wrote one. They added: “Although Rob was a close second #AllStarMusicals.”

However, some agreed with the final result, tweeting to say Robert Rinder fully deserved the win.

– All Star Musicals is available to stream now on ITV Hub

