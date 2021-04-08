All Creatures Great And Small on Channel 5 has announced that actress Patricia Hodge has joined the cast for series two.

The hit rural drama, based on the novels by James Herriott, is currently filming its second season.

And now former Miranda star Patricia, 74, is to take over from Dame Diana Rigg’s character Mrs Pumphrey.

We are thrilled to announce new additions to the All Creatures Great and Small Cast for Series 2!

⭐️ Patricia Hodge joins as Mrs Pumphrey

⭐️ Dorothy Atkinson joins as Diana Brompton

⭐️James Fleet joins as Colonel Merrick

Who will play Mrs Pumphrey in series two of All Creatures Great And Small?

The series, which became one of Channel 5’s highest-rating shows ever, returns for second series later this year.

It tells the story of vet James Herriot in the fictional Yorkshire village of Darrowby.

Viewers also got to meet the various villagers who play a part in the everyday life of James and the Farnon family.

One of those villagers was Mrs Pumphrey, who was played by Dame Diana.

And, of course, viewers will know Mrs Pumphrey thanks not only to her larger-than-life personality, but also her Pekingese dog, Tricki Woo.

What did Channel 5 say about the move?

Sadly, Dame Diana passed away in September 2020, aged 82.

Now Mrs Pumphrey has been re-cast and Patricia takes over the role.

A Channel 5 spokesperson said: “We were deeply saddened by the passing of Dame Diana Rigg who will always be a treasured member of the All Creatures family.

“Mrs Pumphrey and her overly indulged Pekingese, Tricki Woo, are such iconic and cherished characters in Herriot’s world.

“And we are delighted to welcome the wonderful Patricia Hodge who will join the company as Mrs Pumphrey for series two.”

Who else is joining the cast?

It’s not only Patricia that’s joining the cast for series two.

Channel 5 also said that Dorothy Atkinson will join the show and play Diana Brompton.

Also joining the cast is Vicar Of Dibley and Bridgerton actor James Fleet.

James, 69, will play Colonel Merrick.