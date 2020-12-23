The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special was a 2020 highlight, according to Channel 5 viewers – but some confused fans asked why it wasn’t saved for Christmas Day.

Last night (Tuesday, December 22), the beloved drama concluded with a festive episode, leaving fans begging for a second series.

The first series of All Creatures Great and Small ended with a Christmas special (Credit: Playground Television (UK) Ltd/ Matt Squire/ Channel 5

What happened in the Christmas 2020 special of All Creatures Great and Small?

In the festive special, everyone gathered for the Skeldale Christmas party.

It was Christmas Eve – and the day before Helen’s (Rachel Shenton) wedding to Hugh (Matthew Lewis). Unfortunately, James (Nicholas Ralph) had to leave to help a dog in labour, but Helen went with him to get a moment’s peace from all the wedding talk.

Rachel Shenton plays Helen in All Creatures Great and Small (Credit: Playground Television (UK) Ltd/ Channel 5)

However, the pair ended up trapped on the Dales overnight!

A heavy fog left Helen at risk of missing her big day – and had James wondering if he would be able to keep his true feeling hidden.

James and Helen were stuck on the Dales (Credit: Playground Television (UK) Ltd/ Matt Squire/ Channel 5)

Channel 5 viewers beg for more episodes after Christmas 2020 special

On Twitter, viewers said how much they enjoyed the series, with some calling it – and the festive episode in particular – a highlight of 2020. Others said they can’t wait for a second series.

One said: “Gutted my Christmas TV highlight #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall is over… cannot wait for series two @channel5_tv.”

Read more: All Creatures Great and Small: When is the second series on?

Another said: “#AllCreaturesGreatandSmall is simply delightful. Proper feel-good TV. A wonderful cast, brilliant writing and beautiful cinematography. It’s helped so much after the year we’ve had. Can’t wait for series two!”

A third tweeted: “That was just the tonic. Loved every minute. Roll on series two #AllCreaturesGreatandSmall.”

It’s helped so much after the year we’ve had. Can’t wait for series two!

“Aww I enjoyed that,” said a fourth. “Feel-good TV and Christmassy too, can’t wait for series two.”

“Loving #allcreaturesgreatandsmall so much,” wrote a fifth. “Thank you @channel5_tv, my TV highlight of 2020. Just what we needed this year.”

Gutted my Christmas tv highlight #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall is over and done with already 😭 It would have been perfect on Xmas day but nonetheless I absolutely loved it! Can not wait for series 2 @channel5_tv, THANK YOU for commissioning this again, it’s absolute gold 😊 — Jaime Watson (@MissJW77) December 22, 2020

#AllCreaturesGreatandSmall is simply delightful. Proper feel-good TV. A wonderful cast, brilliant writing and beautiful cinematography. It’s helped so much after the year we’ve had, and the Christmas special has been the first time I’ve felt festive. Can’t wait for series 2! pic.twitter.com/s0kZ4pykuJ — Matt Hansen (@MattHansen_) December 22, 2020

That was just the tonic.Loved every minute.Roll@on Series 2 #AllCreaturesGreatandSmall — EmmaJayneThomas (@EmmaJayneThomas) December 22, 2020

Aww I enjoyed that. Feel good tv and Christmassy too 🥰 Can’t wait for series 2 😊 #allcreaturesgreatandsmall — Jules 🌼🐝🌻 (@JGreenald) December 22, 2020

Loving #allcreaturesgreatandsmall so much. Thank you @channel5_tv My TV highlight of 2020. Just what we needed this year. — Alan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇦🇺 (@Alan_ScotAus) December 22, 2020

Fans question why it wasn’t on Christmas Day

However, a number of viewers said they thought Channel 5 ‘missed a trick’ by not saving the festive special for Christmas Day.

Some fans questioned why TV bosses didn’t save it and plug the gap normally held by Downton Abbey over on ITV, which usually aired Christmas specials between seasons.

One viewer said on Twitter: “I think a trick was missed by not showing on Christmas Day. It should be replacing the vacant Downton Abbey festive cheer slot on Christmas Day evening.”

Read more: Bradley Walsh drama The Larkins: Who else is in the cast and when does the ITV drama air?

Another said: “Just don’t understand why C5 haven’t got it on Sunday evening and Christmas Day. Would win the ratings hands down!”

“I agree,” someone else put. “[It] would have made more sense for [Christmas Day] to be the first viewing, then repeat it next Tuesday.”

“Why not on Christmas Day?” asked another, baffled.

A lovely episode of #AllCreaturesGreatandSmall last night. I do like young Mr West's interpretation of Siegfried. Although I think a trick was missed by not showing on Christmas Day🎄 It should be replacing the vacant 'Downton Abbey' festive cheer slot on Christmas day evening. — Michelle L Gaunt (@Gaunty1974) December 23, 2020

Brilliant, brilliant, brilliant.

Just don’t understand why C5 haven’t got it on Sunday evening and Christmas Day. Would win the ratings hands down! More please #AllCreaturesGreatandSmall — Paul (@mluk2011) December 22, 2020

Why not on ChristmasDay? It’s rather good! #AllCreaturesGreatandSmall — veryirritable (@veryirritable) December 22, 2020

Did you enjoy the series? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.