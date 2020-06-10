Alison Hammond's heartache as her dad dies in Jamaica and she is unable to attend his funeral

This Morning's Alison Hammond has revealed her dad Clifford sadly passed away in Jamaica last week.

The 45-year-old host took to Instagram to share her heartache, telling fans she is "saddened that he wasn't part of my life."

Sharing a picture of Clifford to her profile today (June 10), she wrote: "This is my real Dad Clifford Hammond who passed away last week in Jamaica.

"I'm saddened that I won't be able to make his funeral and saddened that he wasn't part of my life as much as I would have liked but I still have a sense of loss and emptiness.

"Sleep well Daddy, love leaves a memory no on can steal. RIP."

Alison's celebrity friends were quick to comment their support, with Ruth Langsford writing: "Sad to hear that darling....sending you love and a huge hug."

Alison shared the news on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby said: "Alison... sending you so much love."

While a fan couldn't help but notice the similarities between Alison and her dad, saying: "Gosh don't you look like him. Sorry for your loss."

Family loss

The news comes months after Alison lost her beloved mum to liver and lung cancer.

The presenter shared the news in February and told fans she'd dedicated Valentine's Day to her "beautiful mother" Maria.

The presenter is unable to attend his funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alongside photos of her mum, Alison wrote: "I am dedicating this Valentine's to my beautiful Mother who sadly passed away from liver and lung cancer.

"My family and I laid Mummy to rest yesterday in a beautiful ceremony which I know she would have loved.

"RIP my best friend and Living Angel please come to my dreams."

Alison shared a close bond with her mum, but seemingly grew apart from her dad following her parents' divorce.

I am dedicating this Valentines to my beautiful Mother who sadly passed away from liver and lung cancer . My family and I layed mummy to rest yesterday in a beautiful ceremony which I know she would have loved . RIP my best friend and Living Angel please come to my dreams. ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/XxfZJlsvEC — Alison Hammond (@AlisonHammond) February 14, 2020

Back in March, she admitted their split had affected her attitude to herself and her relationships during an episode of Celebs Go Dating.

She opened up: "Just with my dad… it's just abandonment issues.

"I was always happy for my mum, I wanted her to be happy, because he wasn't there for her."

She then heartbreakingly added: "I think that's the reason why I put on so much weight, because I don't care, I don't love myself.

"Maybe I'm not ready for a relationship yet. Because I don't love me."

