The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 10th June 2020
TV

Alison Hammond's heartache as her dad dies in Jamaica and she is unable to attend his funeral

It comes months after the presenter lost her beloved mum

By Entertainment Daily
Updated:
Tags: Alison Hammond, This Morning

This Morning's Alison Hammond has revealed her dad Clifford sadly passed away in Jamaica last week.

The 45-year-old host took to Instagram to share her heartache, telling fans she is "saddened that he wasn't part of my life."

Sharing a picture of Clifford to her profile today (June 10), she wrote: "This is my real Dad Clifford Hammond who passed away last week in Jamaica.

"I'm saddened that I won't be able to make his funeral and saddened that he wasn't part of my life as much as I would have liked but I still have a sense of loss and emptiness.

"Sleep well Daddy, love leaves a memory no on can steal. RIP."

Alison's celebrity friends were quick to comment their support, with Ruth Langsford writing: "Sad to hear that darling....sending you love and a huge hug."

Alison shared the news on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Carol McGiffin considering seeking help as she struggles to 'get out of bed' during lockdown

Holly Willoughby said: "Alison... sending you so much love."

While a fan couldn't help but notice the similarities between Alison and her dad, saying: "Gosh don't you look like him. Sorry for your loss."

Family loss

The news comes months after Alison lost her beloved mum to liver and lung cancer.

The presenter shared the news in February and told fans she'd dedicated Valentine's Day to her "beautiful mother" Maria.

The presenter is unable to attend his funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Piers Morgan gloats about GMB viewing figures as he orders MPs to stay away

Alongside photos of her mum, Alison wrote: "I am dedicating this Valentine's to my beautiful Mother who sadly passed away from liver and lung cancer.

"My family and I laid Mummy to rest yesterday in a beautiful ceremony which I know she would have loved.

"RIP my best friend and Living Angel please come to my dreams."

Alison shared a close bond with her mum, but seemingly grew apart from her dad following her parents' divorce.

Back in March, she admitted their split had affected her attitude to herself and her relationships during an episode of Celebs Go Dating.

She opened up: "Just with my dad… it's just abandonment issues.

"I was always happy for my mum, I wanted her to be happy, because he wasn't there for her."

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!

She then heartbreakingly added: "I think that's the reason why I put on so much weight, because I don't care, I don't love myself.

"Maybe I'm not ready for a relationship yet. Because I don't love me."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Alison Hammond This Morning

Trending Articles

 Viewers divided as Dr Hilary Jones suggests teachers work weekends
Will there be another series of The A Word and how does season 3 end?
Holly Willoughby looks far from blue as she hosts This Morning in 'gorgeous' blouse
All non-essentials shops can now reopen – but Brits are fuming over businesses ordered to stay shut
Piers Morgan slams Twitter user for calling son Stanley an 'embarrassment'
Emmerdale boss reveals there will be a 'socially distanced' murder