Alison Hammond’s emotional confession about weight struggle before This Morning breakdown

Alison Hammond previously admitted she ‘felt down’ regarding her weight before her emotional moment on TV yesterday.

This Morning star Alison, 47, was overwhelmed during Friday’s (March 4) episode of the ITV daytime series.

She was comforted by co-star Dermot O’Leary and agony aunt Deidre Sanders following a call from a viewer concerned about her daughter’s eating.

Alison Hammond was upset on This Morning yesterday – and has previously likened her weight struggles to ‘trying to get out of a pit’ (Credit: ITV)

Why was Alison Hammond upset?

Alison sobbed as she reflected on her own struggles with her weight.

She said: “I’m getting upset now.

“I’ve had obesity all my life and your regulation system is out of whack. So you can’t control wanting to eat all the time.”

Alison continued: “What people don’t realise is obesity is a disease. You can’t help wanting to eat all the time.”

Alison was comforted by Dermot and Deidre on Friday (Credit: ITV)

‘At the bottom of the pit’

Alison previously indicated she can feel helpless as she strives to lose weight. According to reports, Alison may have weighed more than 20 stone at her heaviest.

Speaking in June 2021 with Davinia Taylor, Alison said she recognised her own struggles when reading the actress’ It’s Not A Diet book.

Alison said at the time: “There will be people watching who are in it now, myself included. I am literally in it.

“You kind of feel like you’re at the bottom of the pit and you’ve got to claw out of it. Where do you start?”

And in 2016, Alison expressed an awareness she needed to take action as she set out her weight loss goals.

She told Bella: “My poor body might not be able to cope for much longer, so I have to help it out by taking weight off.

“I’d love to weigh 12 stone. That’s the ideal weight for my height – I’m 5ft 9in – but if I got to 15 stone and around a size 14 to 16, I’d be over the moon.”

