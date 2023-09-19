Alison Hammond reveals her shock over Bake Off weight gain: ‘I’m going to end up in a wheelchair!’

The newest host of The Great British Bake Off, Alison Hammond, has spoken out on the weight gain she experienced since joining the show.

The telly institution, which returns to screens this month, does so with the Brummie presenter replacing Matt Lucas.

The baking competition will return to Channel 4 on Tuesday, September 26. Alison will be joining veteran host Noel Fielding along with returning judges Paul Hollywood and Pru Leith.

Alison Hammond reveals Bake Off weight gain

In a print interview with Heat Magazine, Alison spoke on the rude awakening she experienced once the show had started filming. “I’ve put on a stone this series. I couldn’t believe it. I’m literally going running first thing tomorrow,” she joked.

Co-presented Noel Fielding, who is also featured in the piece commented: “Yeah, Matt said he’d never do it again. I would never say I’d stop eating.”

“I’m going to end up being in a wheelchair!” Alison laughed.

What can we expect from Bake Off 2023?

When Bake Off returns to screens, it will do so with some changes. Earlier this month, GBBO executive producer Kieran Smith said that the show will not be doing any national theme weeks this year. This follows Noel and Matt coming under fire for a joke they made during Mexican week.

At the time, Noel said: “I don’t feel like we should make Mexican jokes, because people will get upset.”

Matt then replied: “Not even Juan?”

Following the furor, Smith promised that the show will return to Bake Off’s original format, basing shows around classic weeks, including cakes and bread.

The Great British Bake Off returns Tuesday, September 26 from 8pm on Channel 4.

